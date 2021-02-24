Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mike Costner
1973 - 2021
BORN
1973
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Mike Costner

February 3, 1973 - February 20, 2021

Michael "Mike" Allen Costner, 48, of Morganton, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday Feb. 20, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident.

Mike was born Feb. 3, 1973, in Burke County, to Carl Allen Costner and Kathy Abee Costner. He was a Bail Bondsman and Fugitive Recovery Agent with 828 Bail Bonds and Elite Risk Management (ERM). He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Cheri Ford Costner of the home; his daughter, Kristen Costner; two stepchildren, Amber Gragg and Steven Simmons; three grandchildren, Aubree McCrary, Mackenzie McCrary and Windom Gragg; his brother, Chad Costner and wife, Jatanna; two nephews, Evan Costner and Logan Costner and wife, Amber, and their daughter, Ilithyia; maternal grandparents, Clifford and Jean Abee; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory in Valdese.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
So sorry for your loss, he was a great co-worker and friend to my son, Matt Prince. He will be truly miss by many! Prayers!
Lyn Prince
February 25, 2021
I am Matt Prince's Mom, he works for 828 Bail Bonds! My thoughts & prayers are with the family. God Bless you all!
Lyn Prince
February 24, 2021
I dont really know you all well. But want to let you know I am sorry for your loss. I will lift you all up in prayer. May God give comfort to the broken hearted.
Terry Moses
February 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I have known the Costner family for a long time.All of you are in mine and Chesley´s prayers
Sue Bumgarner
February 24, 2021
Cheri and the rest of the family sorry for your loss and will be praying for you
Dan Deal
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results