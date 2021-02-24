Mike CostnerFebruary 3, 1973 - February 20, 2021Michael "Mike" Allen Costner, 48, of Morganton, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday Feb. 20, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident.Mike was born Feb. 3, 1973, in Burke County, to Carl Allen Costner and Kathy Abee Costner. He was a Bail Bondsman and Fugitive Recovery Agent with 828 Bail Bonds and Elite Risk Management (ERM). He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.He is survived by his wife, Cheri Ford Costner of the home; his daughter, Kristen Costner; two stepchildren, Amber Gragg and Steven Simmons; three grandchildren, Aubree McCrary, Mackenzie McCrary and Windom Gragg; his brother, Chad Costner and wife, Jatanna; two nephews, Evan Costner and Logan Costner and wife, Amber, and their daughter, Ilithyia; maternal grandparents, Clifford and Jean Abee; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.The family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory in Valdese.