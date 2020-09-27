Mike Philip DuckworthMay 31, 1942 - September 25, 2020Mike Philip Duckworth, 78, of Morganton, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Born in Burke County, May 31, 1942, he was the son of the late Paul Eugene Duckworth and Ruby Shouppe Duckworth. Mike was a member of Morganton Seventh-day Adventist Church and enjoyed spending time with his buddies. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by one grandson.Mike is survived by his wife, Margo Duckworth; son, Michael Duckworth; adopted daughter, Amber Duckworth Freeman; three granddaughters; half sisters, Debra Clarke and Paula Duckworth; aunts, Claria Gilbert and Nat Shouppe; and a number of cousins.Services for Mr. Duckworth will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Rifle Association.Sossoman Funeral Home