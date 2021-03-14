Milas Carswell Jr.February 26, 1936 - March 12, 2021Mr. Milas Carswell Jr., 85, of Morganton, passed away unexpectedly, Friday March 12, 2021, at Grace Hospital after a period of declining health.Mr. Carswell was born Feb. 26, 1936, in Burke County, a son of the late Milas Carswell Sr. and Veler Huffman Carswell. Milas served his county well with the U.S. Army, and was a member of Walkers Chapel Baptist Church. His dedication in life consisted of farming and providing for his family and neighbors. He loved his canine companion, a Blue Healer, by the name of Possum.Surviving are his brother, Shub Carswell and wife, Juanita, of Morganton; two sisters, Mary Lee Carson of Morganton and Edna Wall and husband, Lewis of Marion; his nephew, whom he considered a son, John Carswell; and several other nieces and nephews that he loved as well.A private graveside service for Milas Carswell Jr. will be held at a later date in Walkers Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dennis Carswell officiating.