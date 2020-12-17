Menu
Mildred Lyday Plaster
1920 - 2020
Sossoman Funeral Home
Mildred Lyday Plaster

June 7, 1920 - December 14, 2020

Mildred Lyday Plaster, 100, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Born June 7, 1920, in Pisgah Forest, she was a daughter of the late William A. Lyday and Katherine Boggs Lyday.

Mrs. Plaster was a U.S. Army veteran, serving as a nurse during World War II. She retired from Broughton Hospital and was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She loved to travel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald C. Plaster Sr.; brother, Bill Lyday; and sister, Edith Cunningham.

Mrs. Plaster is survived by sons, Fred Lee and David Bowers (Patti); and stepsons, Wayland Plaster, Don C. Plaster Jr., and Allen Plaster.

The family will have a private service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to South Mountain Children's Home.

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 17, 2020.
What a lovely lady she was I took care of her in memory care prayers for the family she loved her son's
Angela honeycutt
December 18, 2020
I always looked forward to visiting Mildred at Grace Ridge. She would graciously invite me into her room, show me the pictures of her family, tell me about her picture quilt and appreciate a simple time of reading scripture and praying; she remembered the Lord's Prayer until the end. What a bright light.
Rev. Lynn Webber
December 17, 2020
Mildred was a remarkable person and a "sister" to my mother, Ruth Abee. Heartfelt sympathy to your family.
JACK (Buddy) ABEE
December 17, 2020
You are in my thoughts as you deal with the passing of your mother. She was a precious lady who touched many lives.
Adene James
December 17, 2020
