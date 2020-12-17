To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Sossoman Funeral Home
What a lovely lady she was I took care of her in memory care prayers for the family she loved her son's
Angela honeycutt
December 18, 2020
I always looked forward to visiting Mildred at Grace Ridge. She would graciously invite me into her room, show me the pictures of her family, tell me about her picture quilt and appreciate a simple time of reading scripture and praying; she remembered the Lord's Prayer until the end. What a bright light.
Rev. Lynn Webber
December 17, 2020
Mildred was a remarkable person and a "sister" to my mother, Ruth Abee. Heartfelt sympathy to your family.
JACK (Buddy) ABEE
December 17, 2020
You are in my thoughts as you deal with the passing of your mother. She was a precious lady who touched many lives.