Mildred Lyday Plaster



June 7, 1920 - December 14, 2020



Mildred Lyday Plaster, 100, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Born June 7, 1920, in Pisgah Forest, she was a daughter of the late William A. Lyday and Katherine Boggs Lyday.



Mrs. Plaster was a U.S. Army veteran, serving as a nurse during World War II. She retired from Broughton Hospital and was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She loved to travel.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald C. Plaster Sr.; brother, Bill Lyday; and sister, Edith Cunningham.



Mrs. Plaster is survived by sons, Fred Lee and David Bowers (Patti); and stepsons, Wayland Plaster, Don C. Plaster Jr., and Allen Plaster.



The family will have a private service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to South Mountain Children's Home.



Published by The News Herald on Dec. 17, 2020.