Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Minnie Pearl Buff Benfield
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kirksey Funeral Home
406 Lenoir Road
Morganton, NC
Minnie Pearl Buff Benfield

May 31, 1935 - March 22, 2021

Minnie Pearl Buff Benfield, 85, of Marion and formerly Morganton, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021.

She was born May 31, 1935, in Burke County, the daughter of the late Ambers Buff and Annie Lee Stamey Buff.

Minnie was of the Baptist Faith. She was a straight-forward person, who always did what she said. She was a wonderful cook and was kind to all. Minnie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed.

Along with her parents, Minnie was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Benfield; grandson, Randy Allen Burleson; three brothers, Ray, Bud and William Earl Buff; three sisters, Eloise Messer, Eula Mae Costner and Lois Benfield; and her furry companion, Diesel.

Those left behind to cherish Minnie's memory include her daughter, Jackie Benfield Tate and her husband, Johnny, of Marion; two sisters, Kathleen "Kitten" Buff of Drexel and Jeanette Nichols and her husband, Buddy of Robbinsville; two special "daughter like" friends, Penny Franklin Smith and Debra Hampton Parker, both of Morganton; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Minnie's life will be celebrated at 3 p.m., Friday, March 26, in the Chapel of Kirksey Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmie "J.R." Richards officiating. Interment will follow in Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home, and at other times, at the home of Penny.

Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Kirksey Funeral Home
406 Lenoir Road, Morganton, NC
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Kirksey Funeral Home
406 Lenoir Road, Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Kirksey Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kirksey Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.