Minnie Pearl Buff Benfield



May 31, 1935 - March 22, 2021



Minnie Pearl Buff Benfield, 85, of Marion and formerly Morganton, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021.



She was born May 31, 1935, in Burke County, the daughter of the late Ambers Buff and Annie Lee Stamey Buff.



Minnie was of the Baptist Faith. She was a straight-forward person, who always did what she said. She was a wonderful cook and was kind to all. Minnie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed.



Along with her parents, Minnie was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Benfield; grandson, Randy Allen Burleson; three brothers, Ray, Bud and William Earl Buff; three sisters, Eloise Messer, Eula Mae Costner and Lois Benfield; and her furry companion, Diesel.



Those left behind to cherish Minnie's memory include her daughter, Jackie Benfield Tate and her husband, Johnny, of Marion; two sisters, Kathleen "Kitten" Buff of Drexel and Jeanette Nichols and her husband, Buddy of Robbinsville; two special "daughter like" friends, Penny Franklin Smith and Debra Hampton Parker, both of Morganton; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Minnie's life will be celebrated at 3 p.m., Friday, March 26, in the Chapel of Kirksey Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmie "J.R." Richards officiating. Interment will follow in Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home, and at other times, at the home of Penny.



Published by The News Herald on Mar. 25, 2021.