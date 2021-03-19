Menu
Myrel Evans Huffman
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Myrel Evans Huffman

July 22, 1927 - March 16, 2021

Myrel Evans Huffman, 93, of Drexel, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Born July 22, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Bob and Delia Evans. Myrel was a member of First Church of God in Drexel. In addition to her parents, Myrel was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Everette Huffman; brothers, Loy, Pete, and Charlie Evans; and sisters, Bertha Locke and Mae Benefield.

Myrel is survived by her sons, Lewis Huffman (Diane) and Steve Huffman (Rosemary); grandchildren, Heather Kellam, Ryan Huffman, Kip Huffman, Cameron Huffman, and Spencer Huffman; and eight great-grandchildren.

In 2015, after a medical event, she moved to The Waterford, an independent living facility in Columbia, S.C., where she resided until her death.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, March 20, at Burke Memorial Park.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Burke Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lewis I am so very sorry for the loss of your Mother! She was such a sweet & special lady! You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. May your wonderful memories help you through the days ahead ! Love, Judy Garrard
Judy Garrard
March 19, 2021
