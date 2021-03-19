Myrel Evans HuffmanJuly 22, 1927 - March 16, 2021Myrel Evans Huffman, 93, of Drexel, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Born July 22, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Bob and Delia Evans. Myrel was a member of First Church of God in Drexel. In addition to her parents, Myrel was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Everette Huffman; brothers, Loy, Pete, and Charlie Evans; and sisters, Bertha Locke and Mae Benefield.Myrel is survived by her sons, Lewis Huffman (Diane) and Steve Huffman (Rosemary); grandchildren, Heather Kellam, Ryan Huffman, Kip Huffman, Cameron Huffman, and Spencer Huffman; and eight great-grandchildren.In 2015, after a medical event, she moved to The Waterford, an independent living facility in Columbia, S.C., where she resided until her death.A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, March 20, at Burke Memorial Park.Sossoman Funeral Home