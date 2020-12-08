Myrtle E. HawkinsMarch 20, 1939 - December 6, 2020Myrtle E., Hawkins, 81, of 4286 Berry School Ave., in Valdese, answered God's call Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, due to declining health.She was born March 20, 1939, in Burke County, to the Late Lois Brooks Colbert and Waddell Brooks. She attended Olive Hill High School and was a homemaker. She attended Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church and served as a member of the Spiritual Choir. She was a former member of the Mt. Zion Missionary Women's Group under the leadership of the Rev. Roseboro. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many in her community.She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl. C. Hawkins; son, Michael D. Hawkins; parents, Lois Brooks Colbert and Waddell Brooks; stepfather, Fred Colbert; brother, Henry Brooks; maternal grandparents, Gertha and Wilton Johnson; aunt, Margaret Kincaid; uncles, James V. Kincaid and Wilton Lee Johnson Jr.; and brothers-in-law, Marshall Hawkins, Alphonzo Hawkins, and Bradley Hawkins.Survivors include her daughters, Audrey Renee Coulter, Sherry Denise Hawkins, both of Valdese; son, Roy Clinton Hawkins (Lynn)of Morganton; brothers-in-law, Bruce (Judy) Hawkins of Valdese, Freddie Hawkins(Ricky) of Lenoir, Leonard Hawkins (Ann) of Valdese; grandsons, Corey L. Coulter of Valdese, Brandon J. Hawkins (Ashley) of Garner, and Boris D. Hawkins of Germany; granddaughter, Sherry Hawkins of Germany; great-grandsons, Chase Jackson of Florida, and Caden Hawkins of Garner; great-granddaughters, Lucy and Paige Bass of Asheville; great-great-grandsons, Jermaine and Dylan Hawkins of Germany; aunt, Mary L. Harper of Valdese; nieces, Alicia Brooks Boston of Lenoir, Sheila Berry of Conover; nephew, Hank Brooks of Arkansas; sister-in-law, Mildred Hawkins; and goddaughter, Candy Hall Avery both of Valdese; and a host of other relatives, family and friends.The Hawkins family will receive friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Heritage Funeral Service, in Valdese.A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday Dec, 10, in Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 776, Valdese, NC 28690.