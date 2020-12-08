Menu
Myrtle E. Hawkins
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Myrtle E. Hawkins

March 20, 1939 - December 6, 2020

Myrtle E., Hawkins, 81, of 4286 Berry School Ave., in Valdese, answered God's call Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, due to declining health.

She was born March 20, 1939, in Burke County, to the Late Lois Brooks Colbert and Waddell Brooks. She attended Olive Hill High School and was a homemaker. She attended Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church and served as a member of the Spiritual Choir. She was a former member of the Mt. Zion Missionary Women's Group under the leadership of the Rev. Roseboro. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many in her community.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl. C. Hawkins; son, Michael D. Hawkins; parents, Lois Brooks Colbert and Waddell Brooks; stepfather, Fred Colbert; brother, Henry Brooks; maternal grandparents, Gertha and Wilton Johnson; aunt, Margaret Kincaid; uncles, James V. Kincaid and Wilton Lee Johnson Jr.; and brothers-in-law, Marshall Hawkins, Alphonzo Hawkins, and Bradley Hawkins.

Survivors include her daughters, Audrey Renee Coulter, Sherry Denise Hawkins, both of Valdese; son, Roy Clinton Hawkins (Lynn)of Morganton; brothers-in-law, Bruce (Judy) Hawkins of Valdese, Freddie Hawkins(Ricky) of Lenoir, Leonard Hawkins (Ann) of Valdese; grandsons, Corey L. Coulter of Valdese, Brandon J. Hawkins (Ashley) of Garner, and Boris D. Hawkins of Germany; granddaughter, Sherry Hawkins of Germany; great-grandsons, Chase Jackson of Florida, and Caden Hawkins of Garner; great-granddaughters, Lucy and Paige Bass of Asheville; great-great-grandsons, Jermaine and Dylan Hawkins of Germany; aunt, Mary L. Harper of Valdese; nieces, Alicia Brooks Boston of Lenoir, Sheila Berry of Conover; nephew, Hank Brooks of Arkansas; sister-in-law, Mildred Hawkins; and goddaughter, Candy Hall Avery both of Valdese; and a host of other relatives, family and friends.

The Hawkins family will receive friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Heritage Funeral Service, in Valdese.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday Dec, 10, in Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 776, Valdese, NC 28690.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
1507 Main St E, Valdese, NC
Dec
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
No rest can compete with the rest one receives from the Most High. Rest now for you will journey with the Ancestors to become an angelic guide.
Stephanie Colbert
December 11, 2020
May God bless all of you with the strength, courage, and comfort to endure this difficult time in your lives. Be blessed, stay strong and continue to pray.
You remain in my sincere prayers.
Diann Tate
Acquaintance
December 10, 2020
So very sorry for your loss of your mom. And praying for you all.
Tamara Wright Maharaj
December 10, 2020
May God's arms surround you with love and peace during the loss of your family member.
Stephanie H. Workman
December 9, 2020
Bery fond memories of Mrs Myrtle and her husband Carl. May you both Rest In Sweet Peace together!! Amen! Sincere Condolences to the family! Sending Love & Prayers to Renee, Sherry and Roy!
Christal Scott
December 9, 2020
Ashley Hawkins
December 9, 2020
Deepest sympathy, and condolences, to the Hawkins family.
Dr. C.P. Ervin, Jr.
December 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss, a kind and gentle soul
Susan Heffernan
December 9, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family..R.I.P Myrtle
Kathy Currie-Warren
December 8, 2020
Myrtle will surely be missed. Loved her voice singing in the church choir, watching her rejoice in the Lord always and now she sits beside him smiling and singing. I will miss not be able to see her anymore in person, but I know she will be with all of us in our hearts forever. I'll always love her. Sherry, Renee, and Roy let not your hearts be troubled because your mom is now praising God with your dad. ❤❤❤
Eunice Anita Ervin
Family Friend
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results