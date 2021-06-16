Menu
Nadine Keever Baker
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Nadine Keever Baker

May 16, 1932 - June 14, 2021

Nadine Keever Baker, 89, of Valdese, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at her residence, following a period of declining health.

Nadine was born May 16, 1932, in Burke County, to the late "O.D." Keever and Donnie Singleton.

She was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Valdese.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Baker; sister, Paris Keever Kelly; brother-in-law, Everett Baker; Max Baker and wife, Shirley; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Baker Beck.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Baker Rockett and husband, Bruce; granddaughter, Caitlin Rockett and husband, Aldo; nephews, Mike Kelly, David Kelly, John Baker, and Max Baker Jr.; nieces, Cindy Keyes, Jackie Charlet, Lisa McCormick; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 19, at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Valdese. The family will be receiving friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Valdese.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Valdese, 500 Faet St. NW, Valdese, NC 28690.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church Valdese
Valdese, NC
Jun
19
Service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church Valdese
Valdese, NC
Sherry so sorry to hear about your mom my prayers are with you in this time of need remember the great times that you and her had together and that will help get you through the bad.
Jack Poteet
Friend
June 17, 2021
Sherry we have you in our thoughts and prayers for comfort. We are in Charlotte with grandkids so we can't be with you Saturday but hope the family surrounds you with all our love. Your parents were such wonderful people with so many talents and giving spirits. Wonderful legacies for sure. Remember so fondly J.D.'s laugh and Dink's smile.
Laura(Keever) and Tim Peck
June 16, 2021
Nadine was such a quick witted great person. I knew her from my time working at First Baptist, Valdese. She will be greatly missed.
Pam Shell Paxton
Friend
June 16, 2021
Dear Sherry, I am so so sorry to read about the passing of your mother. You were a devoted daughter and caregiver and that is something that you can forever remember. I have been where you are and things will never be quite the same, but trust in God to give you strength and peace in the days and weeks to come. Cherish all the wonderful memories and may they help to sustain you. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless
Nancy Brittain
Friend
June 15, 2021
