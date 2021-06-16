Nadine Keever BakerMay 16, 1932 - June 14, 2021Nadine Keever Baker, 89, of Valdese, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at her residence, following a period of declining health.Nadine was born May 16, 1932, in Burke County, to the late "O.D." Keever and Donnie Singleton.She was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Valdese.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Baker; sister, Paris Keever Kelly; brother-in-law, Everett Baker; Max Baker and wife, Shirley; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Baker Beck.She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Baker Rockett and husband, Bruce; granddaughter, Caitlin Rockett and husband, Aldo; nephews, Mike Kelly, David Kelly, John Baker, and Max Baker Jr.; nieces, Cindy Keyes, Jackie Charlet, Lisa McCormick; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 19, at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Valdese. The family will be receiving friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Valdese.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Valdese, 500 Faet St. NW, Valdese, NC 28690.