Nadine Keever Baker
May 16, 1932 - June 14, 2021
Nadine Keever Baker, 89, of Valdese, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at her residence, following a period of declining health.
Nadine was born May 16, 1932, in Burke County, to the late "O.D." Keever and Donnie Singleton.
She was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Valdese.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Baker; sister, Paris Keever Kelly; brother-in-law, Everett Baker; Max Baker and wife, Shirley; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Baker Beck.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Baker Rockett and husband, Bruce; granddaughter, Caitlin Rockett and husband, Aldo; nephews, Mike Kelly, David Kelly, John Baker, and Max Baker Jr.; nieces, Cindy Keyes, Jackie Charlet, Lisa McCormick; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 19, at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Valdese. The family will be receiving friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Valdese.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Valdese, 500 Faet St. NW, Valdese, NC 28690.www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 16, 2021.