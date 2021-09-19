Nancy Ann Brewer Johnson
January 29, 1946 - September 15, 2021
Nancy Ann Brewer Johnson of Morganton, NC got to meet her Savior face to face on Wednesday morning, September 15th, 2021, after a brief illness.
Nancy was born January 29th, 1946, in Roan Mountain, Tennessee. Nancy is well known for her service to the Lord with over 35 years in ministry. She played and sang with groups New Grace with her daughter, Lisa for 20 years, and Gospel Alliance with her son, Steven for five years. Nancy also served in nursing home ministries in both Burke and McDowell Counties. In her early years, Nancy participated in many bluegrass competitions with the Roan Mountain Apple Knockers, Where I'm Bound, and the Overland Express. She won many accolades for her beautiful voice, and her groups won many 1st place awards.
If you ever met Nancy, then she probably prayed with you. She didn't waste any opportunity to encourage someone else, or to tell them a scripture or pray about their needs. She prayed with great faith and expected answers; and remembered the requests and frequently asked about the specific request the very next time she saw you. She loved her family, and always had a cup of coffee for anyone that visited.
Nancy was preceded in death by both her parents, Emma Mae Moody and Finley Jerome Brewer of Roan Mountain, Tennessee; as well as her husband, William Dean Johnson. In addition, Nancy was preceded in death by two brothers, James Brewer (Joyce) and Finley Brewer (Norma); and three sisters, Marjorie Lewis (Cecil), Geraldine Crawley (James), and Zelma Puett (Lewis). Nancy was also preceded in death by several special friends and family; especially dear to her were Lena Brewer and Lewis Puett.
Nancy is survived by two sons, Steven Brewer (Stella) of Morganton, and Jerry Johnson of Germany; and two daughters, Lisa Johnson Carter (Kenneth) of Virginia, and Deanna Johnson Mitchell, of Carthage, N.C. In addition, Nancy is survived by a brother, John Brewer (Kimberly) of Mendota, Virginia, and sisters, Genevie Clark (Gene) of Newland, NC, and Alma Sluter (Tom) of Bluff City, Tennessee. Nancy is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Victory Temple Church, Highway 226 in Marion, on Monday, September 20th, at 2 p.m. The service will be led by the Rev. Steven M. Brewer and the Rev. Pete McCombs. Due to COVID-19 protocol, there will not be a fellowship meal, and all visitors are encouraged to wear a mask.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Johnson family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call(828) 559-8111.
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.