To Nancy's family , I am so sorry for the loss of your Mom, & grandmother. I've known Nancy & her family for about about 40 yrs , went to Dudley Shoal's many times with them & was at Dean & Nancy's home many times. She was a wonderful person always made you feel at home . I always Loved Nancy & her family !!! But most of all she knew Jesus & now she's with him & her Loved one's. I Love each one of you !!! If you don't know Jesus Nancy would say to you get right with Jesus before it's to late so you can see this Beautiful place called Heaven !!!

Norma Speagle Friend September 19, 2021