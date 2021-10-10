Nancy Seidel MillerMay 23, 1936 - October 2, 2021Nancy S. Miller passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. She was 85 years old. Born in Milwaukee, Wis., she was the daughter of the late Richard Seidel III and Alice Pearson.Nancy graduated from the Milwaukee Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. After graduation, she enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where she met her husband, Donald J. Miller, an Air Force officer.Nancy was a registered nurse in pediatrics for 24 years at Grace Hospital in Morganton. Before retiring, she continued to work for several years in home care services. Nancy cherished her nursing profession and the joy of spreading kindness, laughs and smiles to her patients.Nancy was a longtime member of Grace Episcopal Church where she served on the Altar Guild and Pastoral Care. She was also a member of the Episcopal Church Women, the handbell choir, and was an acolyte.Nancy loved her friends dearly. With some friends she traveled throughout the U.S. and abroad, with others she enjoyed a competitive game of Bridge, and with others she enjoyed an in-home visit sharing laughs, stories, and her witty sense of humor. Some of Nancy's favorite stories to share involved her four grandchildren whom she adored. She kept up with their activities and delighted in following their journeys. She was a voracious reader and loved to wear colorful hats and attire.Nancy loved Christmas and embraced the spirit year-round, strongly believing that you make a life by what you give. Christmas was not a season for Nancy, but a lifestyle.Nancy is survived by son, Mark K. Miller and wife, Laurie, from Morganton; son, Scott P. Miller and wife, Karen, from Charlotte; and grandchildren, Grey S. Miller, Emma M. Miller, Oakley B. Miller, and Hayden M. Miller. She is also survived by sister, Pearl Sill; nephews and niece, Rick Gordon, David Miller, and Mary Beth Dallas.Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Miller; and stepmother, Pearl Seidel.A service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 8, at Grace Episcopal Church and will be officiated by the Rev. Dr. Marshall Jolly.The family requests that memorials be made to Grace Episcopal Church Endowment Preservation Fund, 303 S King St., Morganton, NC 28655, or The Library Foundation of Burke County, 204 S King St., Morganton, NC 28655.Sossoman Funeral Home