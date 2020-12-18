Menu
Nancy E. Ollis
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Nancy E. Ollis

November 28, 1946 - December 15, 2020

Nancy E. Ollis, 74, of Nebo, went home to Heaven Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

She was born Nov. 28, 1946, in Burke County, to the late Herman and Faye Edwards. She was an active member of Oak Grove Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She enjoyed camping and crocheting blankets for others. Most of all, Nancy loved taking care of her family and being with those she loved.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, George Ollis; children, Lisa Storie (Rick), George E. Ollis (Tori) and Aimi Annas (Steve); grandchildren, Cody (Karen) and Zachary Storie; Seth, Megan, Michael, and Elizabeth Ollis; Allison and Patrick (Madison) Annas; great-grandchildren, Leah, Cannon, and Ramsey Storie; brother, Gene Edwards (Doris); and sister, Jody Self (Benny).

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20, at Oak Grove Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in the church, with the Rev. Nathan Roten officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Oak Grove Baptist Church
NC
Dec
20
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Oak Grove Baptist Church
NC
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to the family
diane (dellinger) ayers
December 22, 2020
Donna Ducker
December 19, 2020
So sorry to hear about Nancy. I hate I haven't been to see you all but since Jim left, I haven't been doing much of anything. I know how hard it will be without her but you have so many friends who will be there for you. Contact me if there is ever anything I can do for you or your family. I know that sometimes you just may need someone to listen. All my prayers are with you and your family.
Pat Beck
December 18, 2020
Lisa I am so sorry too hear of your Mother's passing. My prayers and love are with you and your family
Therese Shirley
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results