Nancy E. Ollis
November 28, 1946 - December 15, 2020
Nancy E. Ollis, 74, of Nebo, went home to Heaven Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
She was born Nov. 28, 1946, in Burke County, to the late Herman and Faye Edwards. She was an active member of Oak Grove Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She enjoyed camping and crocheting blankets for others. Most of all, Nancy loved taking care of her family and being with those she loved.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, George Ollis; children, Lisa Storie (Rick), George E. Ollis (Tori) and Aimi Annas (Steve); grandchildren, Cody (Karen) and Zachary Storie; Seth, Megan, Michael, and Elizabeth Ollis; Allison and Patrick (Madison) Annas; great-grandchildren, Leah, Cannon, and Ramsey Storie; brother, Gene Edwards (Doris); and sister, Jody Self (Benny).
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20, at Oak Grove Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in the church, with the Rev. Nathan Roten officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church.
