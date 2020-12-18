So sorry to hear about Nancy. I hate I haven't been to see you all but since Jim left, I haven't been doing much of anything. I know how hard it will be without her but you have so many friends who will be there for you. Contact me if there is ever anything I can do for you or your family. I know that sometimes you just may need someone to listen. All my prayers are with you and your family.

Pat Beck December 18, 2020