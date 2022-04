Nancy Marie WilliamsMarch 13, 1938 - December 10, 2020Nancy Marie Williams, 82, of Hildebran, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. She was born March 13, 1938, in Maryland, to the late Kenton Harper Beverage and Alice Webster Beverage. Nancy was a member of Denton's Chapel United Methodist Church. She loved watching and feeding birds and taking walks. She was a loving mother and grandmother.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack M. Williams; and a special friend, Edward McMahan.She is survived by her children, Windee Barnes and husband, Deon, Jack Williams, Mike Williams and wife, Debbie, Tim Williams and wife, Brenda; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.A cryptside service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec.13, at Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum.Sossoman Funeral Home