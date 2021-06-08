Nancy Jean WilliamsOctober 22, 1954 - June 6, 2021Nancy Jean Williams, 66, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021.Born in Buncombe County, Oct. 22, 1954, she was the daughter of Jean Sluder Collins and the late Charles Netherton Collins.Nancy was an active member of First Baptist Church of Morganton. She began her teaching career at North Carolina School for the Deaf and retired from Glen Alpine Elementary School after many years of service there.Nancy is survived by her children, Misty Dillingham and her husband, Josh, and Robert Williams and his wife, Larren; grandchildren, Katherine, Emma, and Jacob Dillingham; brothers, David Collins and his wife, Kathy, Ed Collins and his wife, Kim, and Steven Collins and Edward Singer. She will also be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews and their families.In addition to her father, Nancy was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathryn Lynn Williams.A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, at First Baptist Church with Dr. Thomas A. Bland Jr. and the Rev. Stephen Collins officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 459, Morganton, NC 28680.Sossoman Funeral Home