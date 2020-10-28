Naomi "Tommie" Mace Norman



April 20, 1924 - October 24, 2020



Naomi Mace "Tommie" Norman, 96, of Enola/Morganton, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.



Born April 20, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Ivey and Velva Denton Mace. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Gold Norman.



Tommie was a lifelong member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She graduated from Morganton High School's Class of 1942. Tommie retired from Western Carolina Center in 1986.



Survivors include her children, Dan Norman (Barbara Houston) and Becky Wyke (David); two grandchildren, Amy Norman (Kelly Higgins) and Jonathan Wyke (Jessica); a great-granddaughter, Scarlett; a special friend, Gladys Draughon; and the beloved staff and residents at Country Pines Family Care Home.



Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Jack Hodges officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Seniors Sunshine Club, 2396 Enola Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.



Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The News Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.