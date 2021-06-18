Ned G. Perkins Sr.January 4, 1943 - June 16, 2021Ned G. Perkins Sr., 78, of Morganton, went to meet his Heavenly Father, Wednesday, June 16, 2021.He was born Jan. 4, 1943, to the late James T. Perkins Sr. and Mattie Clontz Perkins.He was a member of Catawba Valley Baptist Church. He retired from Alba-Waldensian and had also worked at Morganton Dyeing and Finishing. He loved playing golf, woodworking and watching and feeding birds. Ned was a humble family man who loved spending time with family and friends. He was a God-fearing man.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Sonia Smith Perkins; daughters, Aimee Perkins and Claudette Bollinger; grandchild, Phillip Dale; brothers, Burl, Carroll, Nial, and Jimmy Perkins; sisters, Nina Rader, Frances Woody and Jean Duckworth.He is survived by his wife, Ruth Maxine Perkins; son, Ned G. Perkins Jr. (Lehren); grandchildren, Jason, Brent, Gavin Perkins and Meghann Bollinger; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Perkins; sister, Gloria Keller; many nieces and nephews; and his faithful and adorable canine, Rosie.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 18, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at Catawba Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Steve Parker officiating.sossoman funeral home