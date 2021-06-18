Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ned G. Perkins Sr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Ned G. Perkins Sr.

January 4, 1943 - June 16, 2021

Ned G. Perkins Sr., 78, of Morganton, went to meet his Heavenly Father, Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

He was born Jan. 4, 1943, to the late James T. Perkins Sr. and Mattie Clontz Perkins.

He was a member of Catawba Valley Baptist Church. He retired from Alba-Waldensian and had also worked at Morganton Dyeing and Finishing. He loved playing golf, woodworking and watching and feeding birds. Ned was a humble family man who loved spending time with family and friends. He was a God-fearing man.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Sonia Smith Perkins; daughters, Aimee Perkins and Claudette Bollinger; grandchild, Phillip Dale; brothers, Burl, Carroll, Nial, and Jimmy Perkins; sisters, Nina Rader, Frances Woody and Jean Duckworth.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Maxine Perkins; son, Ned G. Perkins Jr. (Lehren); grandchildren, Jason, Brent, Gavin Perkins and Meghann Bollinger; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Perkins; sister, Gloria Keller; many nieces and nephews; and his faithful and adorable canine, Rosie.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 18, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at Catawba Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Steve Parker officiating.

sossoman funeral home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Jun
19
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Catawba Valley Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.