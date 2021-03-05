Nellie ClementsJanuary 16, 1928 - March 3, 2021Nellie Clements, 93, of Rutherford College, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, after a few years of declining health.Born in Ohio, Jan. 16, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Russell "Roscoe" C. Fairchild and Hannah Palsen Fairchild. Nellie was a member of Cross Memorial Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling with her church group. She enjoyed going to far-away places, like Hawaii and Alaska. She also enjoyed camping with her family at Steele Creek and on Hayden's Mountain, making beautiful memories with everyone she met. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, and working in the yard with her flowers. She was also a talented dancer. She loved bluegrass for fast dancing and classic country music for slow dancing with her man. "Since I met you baby" was her favorite. Nellie worked at Broughton Hospital for 30 years. In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Zero Clements; and three brothers, Leslie, Roscoe, and Frank Fairchild.Mrs. Clements is survived by her son, Donald Ray Clements (Brenda); daughter, Robin Clements; grandson, Daniel (partner, Wayne); sister-in-law, Carol Cox Fairchild; and a number of nieces and nephews.Mrs. Clements will be available for viewing from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, March 7, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with Dr. Jeffrey Beach officiating. Burial will follow in Burke Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.The family would like to express their appreciation for Nellie's caregivers, Kay Mosteller, Ruth Ray, and Carol Franklin.Soissoman Funeral Home