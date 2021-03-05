Menu
Nellie Clements
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Nellie Clements

January 16, 1928 - March 3, 2021

Nellie Clements, 93, of Rutherford College, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, after a few years of declining health.

Born in Ohio, Jan. 16, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Russell "Roscoe" C. Fairchild and Hannah Palsen Fairchild. Nellie was a member of Cross Memorial Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling with her church group. She enjoyed going to far-away places, like Hawaii and Alaska. She also enjoyed camping with her family at Steele Creek and on Hayden's Mountain, making beautiful memories with everyone she met. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, and working in the yard with her flowers. She was also a talented dancer. She loved bluegrass for fast dancing and classic country music for slow dancing with her man. "Since I met you baby" was her favorite. Nellie worked at Broughton Hospital for 30 years. In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Zero Clements; and three brothers, Leslie, Roscoe, and Frank Fairchild.

Mrs. Clements is survived by her son, Donald Ray Clements (Brenda); daughter, Robin Clements; grandson, Daniel (partner, Wayne); sister-in-law, Carol Cox Fairchild; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Clements will be available for viewing from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, March 7, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with Dr. Jeffrey Beach officiating. Burial will follow in Burke Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.

The family would like to express their appreciation for Nellie's caregivers, Kay Mosteller, Ruth Ray, and Carol Franklin.

Soissoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Mar
7
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nell & Grady were 2 of my parent's great friends!!!! That pair of 2, had many a great times!!!! Up @ Perkin's Park @ my parent's cabin!!!! Their daughter & i played 2 gather!!!! So sorry 4 ur loss!!!! Many a very pleasant memory!!!!
Rex Ross
March 5, 2021
I send love and deep sympathy to Nell's family for the loss of a very sweet lady.
Sherry Rockett
March 5, 2021
