The News Herald
Nelson Guy Carswell
1928 - 2020
Nelson Guy Carswell

September 26, 1928 - October 11, 2020

Nelson Guy Carswell, 92, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

Nelson was born Sept. 26, 1928, to the Late Frank Carswell and Effie Mace Carswell.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Clara Carswell; daughters, Audrey Carswell and husband, James, Connie Carswell; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 1 p.m., at Mount Home Baptist Church Cemetery of Morganton. The public may view Mr. Carswell Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 12 to 5 p.m., at Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton.

Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton

www.kirkseyfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 13, 2020.
Kirksey Funeral Home
