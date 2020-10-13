Nelson Guy CarswellSeptember 26, 1928 - October 11, 2020Nelson Guy Carswell, 92, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.Nelson was born Sept. 26, 1928, to the Late Frank Carswell and Effie Mace Carswell.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Clara Carswell; daughters, Audrey Carswell and husband, James, Connie Carswell; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 1 p.m., at Mount Home Baptist Church Cemetery of Morganton. The public may view Mr. Carswell Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 12 to 5 p.m., at Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton.Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton