Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nina Faye Turner Garrison
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Nina Faye Turner Garrison

August 8, 1933 - December 13, 2020

Nina Faye Turner Garrison, 87, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

Born in Burke County, Aug. 8, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Causie Turner and Mamie Walker Turner. Faye was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir and a Sunday school teacher. She worked for her father as an accountant, for her husband at Carbon City Body Shop, Burands, and Shadowline.

Faye is survived by her son, Randal Garrison of Morganton; daughter, Janet Garrison of Morganton; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Ann Summers of Silver Springs, Md.

In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Thomas Garrison Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Sarah Garrison.

The graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 26, at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Danny Emory officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1112 Hopewell Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Faye was a servant of God and was a faithful member of Hopewell Baptist Church all of her life! She was a great Sunday School teacher, choir member, and had a wonderful family which she loved so much! She was a blessing to everyone!
Wilton Davesgrea
December 23, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results