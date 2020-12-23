Nina Faye Turner GarrisonAugust 8, 1933 - December 13, 2020Nina Faye Turner Garrison, 87, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.Born in Burke County, Aug. 8, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Causie Turner and Mamie Walker Turner. Faye was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir and a Sunday school teacher. She worked for her father as an accountant, for her husband at Carbon City Body Shop, Burands, and Shadowline.Faye is survived by her son, Randal Garrison of Morganton; daughter, Janet Garrison of Morganton; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Ann Summers of Silver Springs, Md.In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Thomas Garrison Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Sarah Garrison.The graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 26, at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Danny Emory officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1112 Hopewell Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.Sossoman Funeral Home