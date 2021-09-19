Nina Mae Stamey HuffmanOctober 1, 1935 - September 15, 2021Nina Mae Stamey Huffman, 85, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.Born in Burke County, Oct. 1, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Kelly Woodrow Stamey and Mattie Sue Duckworth Stamey. Nina was a member of Catawba Valley Baptist Church. She enjoyed the outdoors, cherished her family, and took every opportunity to spend time with them.Nina is survived by her daughters, Linda Kay Bandy and Cathy Renee Knight (Greg); grandchildren, Michael Allen Bandy II, Kimberly Bandy Arnett (Jamie) and William Charles Knight; great-grandchildren, Trevor Allen Arnett, Lathan Coy Arnett, Brayden Michael Bandy and Tyler David Bandy; siblings, Bob Stamey (Wanda), Barbara Harrison (Bennett) and Larry Stamey (Linda); and a brother-in-law, Jerry Cook.In addition to her parents, Nina was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil William Huffman; and siblings, Betty Ledford, Dot Adams, Carolyn Cassell and Mary Sue Cook; and son-in-law, Mike Bandy.The graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 19, in Catawba Valley Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jesse Lott officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to Catawba Valley Baptist Church Building Fund.Sossoman Funeral Home