Nina Mae Stamey Huffman
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Nina Mae Stamey Huffman

October 1, 1935 - September 15, 2021

Nina Mae Stamey Huffman, 85, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

Born in Burke County, Oct. 1, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Kelly Woodrow Stamey and Mattie Sue Duckworth Stamey. Nina was a member of Catawba Valley Baptist Church. She enjoyed the outdoors, cherished her family, and took every opportunity to spend time with them.

Nina is survived by her daughters, Linda Kay Bandy and Cathy Renee Knight (Greg); grandchildren, Michael Allen Bandy II, Kimberly Bandy Arnett (Jamie) and William Charles Knight; great-grandchildren, Trevor Allen Arnett, Lathan Coy Arnett, Brayden Michael Bandy and Tyler David Bandy; siblings, Bob Stamey (Wanda), Barbara Harrison (Bennett) and Larry Stamey (Linda); and a brother-in-law, Jerry Cook.

In addition to her parents, Nina was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil William Huffman; and siblings, Betty Ledford, Dot Adams, Carolyn Cassell and Mary Sue Cook; and son-in-law, Mike Bandy.

The graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 19, in Catawba Valley Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jesse Lott officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catawba Valley Baptist Church Building Fund.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Catawba Valley Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
