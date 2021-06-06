Nolan Garland Mull Jr.
May 20, 1936 - June 2, 2021
Nolan Garland Mull Jr., 85, passed away Wednesday evening, June 2, 2021, at UNC-Rockingham Health Care in Eden.
A graveside service was held at 12 p.m., Saturday, June 5, at Burke Memorial Park in Morganton, with full military rites being performed by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard. The family received friends Friday evening, June 4, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Fair Funeral Home.
Born May 20, 1936, in Burke County, Nolan was the son of the late Nolan Garland Mull Sr. and Merle Bess Mull. He was a retired U.S. Marine veteran, having served his country during the Vietnam War. Nolan had 20 years of active service. Following his military retirement, he worked as a supervisor for Spray Textured Yarns.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Lingerfelt Mull of the home; daughters, Wanda Louise Haymore (Bobby) of Ocean Isle Beach, and Audrey Annette McCrickard (Mike) of Eden; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one on the way; daughter-in-law, Patricia "Pat" Mull of Eden; brother, Gary H. Mull (Sandra) of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; and sister, Susanne Mull Smith of Lincolnton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Garlan "Ray" Mull; and brother, Leroy Mull.
