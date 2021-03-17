Menu
Norene Franklin Anthony
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
Norene Franklin Anthony

November 27, 1925 - March 12, 2021

Norene Franklin Anthony, 95, of Drexel, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021.

Born Nov. 27, 1925, in Burke County, she was a daughter of the late Luther Franklin and Minnie Baker Franklin. Mrs. Anthony was a lifetime member of Drexel First Church of God. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James William Anthony; sisters, Ruby Cline, Reba Buff, and Marie Buff; and brothers, Cecil Franklin, Vernie Franklin, and Buck Franklin. Those left to cherish her memory include her faithful and loving sons, Perry Anthony (Brenda), and Janson Anthony (Kathy); grandchildren, Terri Anthony, Kevin Anthony, Dr. Craig Anthony (Kristina), and Brent Anthony (Jennie); great-grandchildren, Josh Dale, Brittainy Dale, Tyler Anthony, Greyson Anthony, Mackenzie Anthony, and Knox Anthony; and four great-great-grandchildren.

The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 20, at Drexel First Church of God Cemetery, with the Rev. Jake Eldridge officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Drexel First Church of God, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of choice.

The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to Autumn Care, physicians, and staff for the care they provided to their mother.

Published by The News Herald on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Drexel First Church of God Cemetery
NC
