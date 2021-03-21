Menu
Norma Lois Rogers
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Norma Lois Rogers

February 1, 1941 - March 16, 2021

Norma Lois Rogers, 80, of Morganton, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Born in Wise County, Va., Feb. 1, 1941, she was the daughter of the late James Berry and Laura Dentis Boggs Berry. Norma retired from Broughton Hospital.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Rogers (Renee) and Greg Rogers; grandchildren, Brandon Rogers (Appy Webster), Jason Rogers, and Aaron Rogers; honorary son, Ted Rogers; honorary daughter, Theresa Lemon; and a number of extended family.

In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Rogers Jr.; and brothers, Hubert and Kenny Berry.

The family will greet friends from 3 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 4 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Autumn Care and Burke Hospice for the compassionate care shown to Mrs. Rogers.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Mar
24
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Colonial Chapel of Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so thankful I was able to meet Norma any form a friendship with her. She loved her family and friends an mostly she loved The Lord.
Susan Lemon
March 21, 2021
That is a beautiful picture if your mom. She, herself, was a beautiful person. May the Lord wrap his arms around all of you with comfort and peace. Know that we are with you in spirit. Love to all of you.
Linda and Bob
March 21, 2021
Mike. I'm sorry for your loss. I got to meet your mom a few times thru the years and she was the kindest of the very few I've ever met. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers through this difficult time and always. Just know She's in no more pain or suffering. And you My friend have an amazing angel to watch over you. Love Yal and Lmk if you need anything.
Joann Smith
March 21, 2021
