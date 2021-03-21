Norma Lois RogersFebruary 1, 1941 - March 16, 2021Norma Lois Rogers, 80, of Morganton, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Born in Wise County, Va., Feb. 1, 1941, she was the daughter of the late James Berry and Laura Dentis Boggs Berry. Norma retired from Broughton Hospital.She is survived by her sons, Michael Rogers (Renee) and Greg Rogers; grandchildren, Brandon Rogers (Appy Webster), Jason Rogers, and Aaron Rogers; honorary son, Ted Rogers; honorary daughter, Theresa Lemon; and a number of extended family.In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Rogers Jr.; and brothers, Hubert and Kenny Berry.The family will greet friends from 3 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 4 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home.Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Autumn Care and Burke Hospice for the compassionate care shown to Mrs. Rogers.Sossoman Funeral Home