Norma Stilwell Seagle
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Norma Stilwell Seagle

April 12, 1933 - April 8, 2022

Norma Stilwell Seagle, 88, of Rutherford College, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 8, 2022, at College Pines Nursing Center, following a period of declining health.

Norma was born April 12, 1933, to the late Richard Stilwell and Lola Beck Stilwell. She was a member of Crosslink Church. In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her son, Mark Douglas Seagle.

She is survived by her husband, Robert T. Seagle.

Memorials may be sent to Burke County Friends for Animals, 417 Kirksey Dr., Morganton, NC 28655.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Apr. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Denise Seagle
Friend
April 10, 2022
