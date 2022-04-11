Norma Stilwell SeagleApril 12, 1933 - April 8, 2022Norma Stilwell Seagle, 88, of Rutherford College, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 8, 2022, at College Pines Nursing Center, following a period of declining health.Norma was born April 12, 1933, to the late Richard Stilwell and Lola Beck Stilwell. She was a member of Crosslink Church. In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her son, Mark Douglas Seagle.She is survived by her husband, Robert T. Seagle.Memorials may be sent to Burke County Friends for Animals, 417 Kirksey Dr., Morganton, NC 28655.