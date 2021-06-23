Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norman Kenneth Burgess
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Norman Kenneth Burgess

January 17, 1930 - June 19, 2021

Norman Kenneth Burgess, 91, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Born in Spartanburg County, Jan. 17, 1930, he was the son of the late Terry David Burgess and Jane Marie Fowler Burgess. Norman was a member of Mt. Home Baptist Church. He sang in the choir at First Baptist Church and in the regular and senior choirs at Mt. Home Baptist Church. Mr. Burgess worked as store manager at John Graham Clothing in Morganton and Spartanburg. He later worked at Lazarus and 100 West Union in downtown Morganton. He worked a total of 58 years in downtown Morganton.

Norman is survived by his sons, Ken Burgess (Emy), David Burgess (Audrey Carswell), and Brian Burgess (Rhonda); grandchildren, Andrew and Dustin Burgess; stepsons, Tim Guffey (Pam Hull) and Donnie Guffy (Janice); stepgrandchildren, Alicia Goodman Guffey, Allison Guffey, Josh Guffey, Tim Guffey II, Spencer Guffey, and Paige Guffey; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Noah Goodman, Marlo Bachelder, and Kearsten Guffey.

In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Glass Burgess; second wife, Barbara Capps Burgess; daughter-in-law, Robin Burgess; and stepson, Dennis Guffey.

A celebration of Norman's life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 25, at Mt. Home Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Gamble officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.

In lieu of flower, donations can be made to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care; or Mount Home Baptist Church.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Mt. Home Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am so sorry to hear this. He gave me my first job wrapping presents at John Graham. He was always so kind to me. Babysat his granddaughters and worked there even into college. He was a kind man and a great neighbor when I was growing up.
Melissa Johnson Charles
Work
June 26, 2021
What a man Norman was always very professional & polite and he never met a stranger we are so sorry for your loss Ken , David &family y´all know where we live if y´all need us for anything day or night God bless you all.
Herb & Toni Dills
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results