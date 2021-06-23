Norman Kenneth BurgessJanuary 17, 1930 - June 19, 2021Norman Kenneth Burgess, 91, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021.Born in Spartanburg County, Jan. 17, 1930, he was the son of the late Terry David Burgess and Jane Marie Fowler Burgess. Norman was a member of Mt. Home Baptist Church. He sang in the choir at First Baptist Church and in the regular and senior choirs at Mt. Home Baptist Church. Mr. Burgess worked as store manager at John Graham Clothing in Morganton and Spartanburg. He later worked at Lazarus and 100 West Union in downtown Morganton. He worked a total of 58 years in downtown Morganton.Norman is survived by his sons, Ken Burgess (Emy), David Burgess (Audrey Carswell), and Brian Burgess (Rhonda); grandchildren, Andrew and Dustin Burgess; stepsons, Tim Guffey (Pam Hull) and Donnie Guffy (Janice); stepgrandchildren, Alicia Goodman Guffey, Allison Guffey, Josh Guffey, Tim Guffey II, Spencer Guffey, and Paige Guffey; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Noah Goodman, Marlo Bachelder, and Kearsten Guffey.In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Glass Burgess; second wife, Barbara Capps Burgess; daughter-in-law, Robin Burgess; and stepson, Dennis Guffey.A celebration of Norman's life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 25, at Mt. Home Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Gamble officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.In lieu of flower, donations can be made to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care; or Mount Home Baptist Church.Sossoman Funeral Home