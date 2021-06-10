Norman Eugene FoyNovember 6, 1939 - June 8, 2021Norman Eugene Foy, 81, of Morganton, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021.Born in Fairview, Pa., Nov. 6, 1939, he was the son of the late Kenneth Chauncy Foy and Thelma Ethelynn Waltz Foy. Norman loved the Lord and his family, and he enjoyed woodworking.Norman is survived by his wife, Almeda Jean Smith Foy; sons, Jacob (Sherrie), Lawrence (Christina), Michael (Heather), and Andrew (Jennifer); adopted son, Frank Foy (Dee); 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Kenneth E. Foy, Arthur W. Foy, and Marjorie Ryan.A celebration of Norman's life will be held at 10 a.m., Sunday, June 13, at Celebration Family Worship Center at New Dimensions School. The family graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, at Mull's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.Sossoman Funeral Home