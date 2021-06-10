Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norman Eugene Foy
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Norman Eugene Foy

November 6, 1939 - June 8, 2021

Norman Eugene Foy, 81, of Morganton, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Born in Fairview, Pa., Nov. 6, 1939, he was the son of the late Kenneth Chauncy Foy and Thelma Ethelynn Waltz Foy. Norman loved the Lord and his family, and he enjoyed woodworking.

Norman is survived by his wife, Almeda Jean Smith Foy; sons, Jacob (Sherrie), Lawrence (Christina), Michael (Heather), and Andrew (Jennifer); adopted son, Frank Foy (Dee); 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Kenneth E. Foy, Arthur W. Foy, and Marjorie Ryan.

A celebration of Norman's life will be held at 10 a.m., Sunday, June 13, at Celebration Family Worship Center at New Dimensions School. The family graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, at Mull's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Celebration Family Worship Center at New Dimensions School
550 Lenoir Rd., Morganton, NC
Jun
13
Graveside service
3:30p.m.
Mull's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
5106 Burkemont Rd., Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am so sorry. Sending my love and keeping y´all in my thoughts and prayers
Lori Barlow
Friend
June 11, 2021
We remember Norm and his great love for our Lord at Bethel Assembly of God in Girard. Our love and prayers go out to Almeda and family.
Ted and Nancy Benson
Friend
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results