Norman Eugene FoyNovember 6, 1939 - June 8, 2021Norman Eugene Foy, 81, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The graveside service date and time has changed. A celebration of Norman's life will be held at 10 a.m., Sunday, June 13, at Celebration Family Worship Center at New Dimensions School. The family graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, at Mull's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.Sossoman Funeral Home