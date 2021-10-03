Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norman Eugene Lowman
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Norman Eugene Lowman

August 10, 1941 - September 30, 2021

Mr. Norman Eugene Lowman, 80, of Valdese, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

Mr. Lowman was born Aug. 10, 1941, in Cleveland County, a son of the late Ivey Eugene and Lillie Mae Lail Lowman. Norman was a member of Abee's Chapel Baptist Church and retired from UPS as a delivery driver.

Surviving are his two sons, Mark Lowman and wife, Eva of Valdese and Kevin Lowman and wife, Jackie of Valdese. Also surviving are the loves of his life, his grandchildren, Caleb Lowman and wife, Emily, Caitlin Lowman, Jacob Lowman, Shelby Molyneaux and husband, Greg, Alisha Sidden and husband, Greg; and great-grandchildren, Linley, Bryson, Alana, Camryn and Corbin.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 3. A graveside service will follow in the Abee's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tony Land officiating.

Memorials may be made to Abee's Chapel Baptist Church Youth Fund, 4259 Mineral Springs Mtn., Connelly Springs, NC 28612.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Abee's Chapel Baptist Church
4229 Mineral Springs Mountain Rd., Connelly Springs, NC
Oct
3
Service
3:00p.m.
Abee's Chapel Baptist Church
4229 Mineral Springs Mountain Rd., Connelly Springs, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
I am so very sorry to read of the passing of Norman. I will be thinking of you in the coming days in my prayers. May God grant you perfect peace and comfort. With much love and sympathy to each of you, Dennis and Norma Rains
Norma Rains
Friend
October 9, 2021
To the family , We are so sorry to hear of Norman´s passing . He was a friend of my families for many years . He truly loved and bragged on his grandkids. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Norma & Bret Hollar
October 3, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Michael smith
October 3, 2021
We were very saddened to hear of the passing of Norman. I attended Valdese High School with Norman and he was a client at my wife's (Cilla's Beauty Boutique) to get his hair cut years ago. Howard & Priscilla Stirewalt Hildebran, NC
Howard C Stirewalt
Friend
October 2, 2021
We will miss Norman. What a true gentleman. We met Norman at Frye Daddy's Diner and over the years we had so many chances to sit and talk with him. We loved to have time to get to talk about people we both knew, old times....any topic was interesting when you talked to Norman. Love and prayers to all the family.
Richie, Sindie and Andi Sigmon
October 2, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Norman. Mark and Kevin you are in our prayers.
Dennis Whitener Whitener
Friend
October 1, 2021
Sorry to hear about that Kevin. He was a good friend as well as you and Jackie. I feel he was a Christian and we should be all thankful for that. This world is going down hill and he is in the better place for sure. God be with your family. love and prayers are coming your way.
cynthia keys
Friend
October 1, 2021
Norman was a very sweet man and was like part of our family at Frye Daddy's Diner. He will be missed very much. Loved to walk him to his vehicle and talk to him. He was loved by all of us. May he rest in peace. Your family are in our thoughts and prayers as we grieve with you also. Patsy Ross
Patsy Ross
Friend
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results