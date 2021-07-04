Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Occie Pauline Conley Ollis
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Occie Pauline Conley Ollis

August 29, 1933 - July 2, 2021

Occie Pauline Conley Ollis, 87, of Morganton, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021.

Born in Burke County, Aug. 29, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Simon Bean Conley and Emma Mae Lowdermilk Conley. Occie was a member of Zion Baptist Church.

Mrs. Ollis is survived by her husband, Charlie Herman Ollis; children, Tracy Hicks and Scott Ollis (Debbie); grandchildren, Alan Hicks, Lara Hicks, Charley Hicks, Christopher Ollis, Cayla Ollis, and Benton Ollis; great-grandchild, Damon Ollis; and sisters-in-law, Ginny Conley and Frances Conley.

In addition to her parents, Occie was preceded in death by siblings, Richard Bean Conley, Dorothy Moore, Dewey Conley, Ruby Keller, Everette Conley, Billy Conley, and Mildred Kanipe; and son-in-law, Ronnie Hicks.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday, July 5, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 12:15 p.m., at Burke Memorial Park, with the Rev. Keith Rose officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Jul
5
Graveside service
12:15p.m.
Burke Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for the family's loss! Occie will be missed by all who knew her, she was a kind, sweet lady! But, we all have hope knowing we will see her again! Love and miss you our precious friend.
Warren and Linda Benfield
Family
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results