Occie Pauline Conley OllisAugust 29, 1933 - July 2, 2021Occie Pauline Conley Ollis, 87, of Morganton, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021.Born in Burke County, Aug. 29, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Simon Bean Conley and Emma Mae Lowdermilk Conley. Occie was a member of Zion Baptist Church.Mrs. Ollis is survived by her husband, Charlie Herman Ollis; children, Tracy Hicks and Scott Ollis (Debbie); grandchildren, Alan Hicks, Lara Hicks, Charley Hicks, Christopher Ollis, Cayla Ollis, and Benton Ollis; great-grandchild, Damon Ollis; and sisters-in-law, Ginny Conley and Frances Conley.In addition to her parents, Occie was preceded in death by siblings, Richard Bean Conley, Dorothy Moore, Dewey Conley, Ruby Keller, Everette Conley, Billy Conley, and Mildred Kanipe; and son-in-law, Ronnie Hicks.The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday, July 5, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 12:15 p.m., at Burke Memorial Park, with the Rev. Keith Rose officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.Sossoman Funeral Home