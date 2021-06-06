Odis Ted CarswellJune 16, 1944 - June 2, 2021Odis Ted Carswell, 76, known as "Ted", joined his parents in their heavenly home Wednesday, June 2, 2021, following a brief illness. Ted was born in Morganton, to the late Odis Carswell and Minnie Mull Carswell.Ted is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Whisnant Carswell; daughter, Teresa Massey (Gary); son, Brian Carswell (Tahara); sister, Helen Wilson (Ronny); brother, Roy Carswell. Ted had 3 grandchildren who were the light of his life, Jake Baker and wife, Hannah, Haven Massey and Natalie Carswell; and was the proud great-grandfather of Connor and Everleigh. Ted grew up in a loving and close family and has numerous nieces and nephews and cousins who adored him and will miss him greatly.He was usually the life of the party and always enjoyed good conversation with family and friends. Family was always number one with him and he enjoyed family gatherings and time together. He was involved in his Salem community and enjoyed fishing with his buddies and visiting with neighbors and friends on his golf cart. Ted was a member of Mull's Grove Baptist Church and enjoyed serving on the Fellowship Committee and preparing Wednesday night meals.Ted was a founding member of the Salem Volunteer Fire Department and served as a volunteer fireman and worked briefly with the Burke County EMS. He was a member of the Catawba Valley Masonic Lodge #217 and served as past Master. He was also a member of the Burke Shriners. Professionally, he was an upholsterer and worked for Drexel Heritage Furniture. Following his retirement from there, he was employed for a number of years in the Continuing Education Department of Western Piedmont Community College teaching upholstery.Ted will be remembered at services scheduled at Mull's Grove Baptist Church Saturday, June 5. The family received friends from 12 to 1 p.m., with the memorial service at 1 p.m., in the church, officiated by the Rev. Drue Thompson. Interment followed in the church cemetery with Masonic rites conducted by Catawba Valley Lodge #217.Memorials may be made to Mull's Grove Baptist Church.Sossoman Funeral Home