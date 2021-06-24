Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ola Arlean Carswell Williams
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Ola Arlean Carswell Williams

November 25, 1940 - June 21, 2021

Ola Arlean Carswell Williams, 80, of Morganton, passed away at home, Monday, June 21, 2021.

Born on Nov. 25, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Zero and Estelle Carswell.

Arlean was a member of El Bethel Baptist Church. She enjoyed crafts, loved decorating for Christmas, gardening, cooking, and baking.

Arlean is survived by her husband, Bill Williams; daughters, Peggy Younce (Brian) of Granite Falls, and Amy Buchanan (Adam) of Dahlonega, Ga.; grandchildren, Aiden Younce and Chloe and Charlotte Buchanan; brothers, Ralph Carswell, Kelly Carswell (Judy), and Wayne Carswell; and sister, Rose Johnson.

In addition to her parents, Arlean was preceded in death by her brother, Carol Carswell; and brother-in-law, James Johnson.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, June 25, at El Bethel Baptist Church. The funeral will be held in the church at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Justin Cunningham and the Rev. Ron Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Park.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Carolina Caring, Dr. Keith Smith, the Rev. Justin Cunningham, the El Bethel Baptist Church family, and Steve and Tisha Fisher for all their love and support. Also, special thanks to Renee Powell, Roberta Malone and Patsy Denton.

sossoman funeral home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
El Bethel Baptist Church
NC
Jun
25
Funeral
11:00a.m.
El Bethel Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am so sorry for your Loss Bill and family. I just found out . My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Darlene and James Suttle
Family
June 25, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
joe cooper
June 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results