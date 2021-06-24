Ola Arlean Carswell WilliamsNovember 25, 1940 - June 21, 2021Ola Arlean Carswell Williams, 80, of Morganton, passed away at home, Monday, June 21, 2021.Born on Nov. 25, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Zero and Estelle Carswell.Arlean was a member of El Bethel Baptist Church. She enjoyed crafts, loved decorating for Christmas, gardening, cooking, and baking.Arlean is survived by her husband, Bill Williams; daughters, Peggy Younce (Brian) of Granite Falls, and Amy Buchanan (Adam) of Dahlonega, Ga.; grandchildren, Aiden Younce and Chloe and Charlotte Buchanan; brothers, Ralph Carswell, Kelly Carswell (Judy), and Wayne Carswell; and sister, Rose Johnson.In addition to her parents, Arlean was preceded in death by her brother, Carol Carswell; and brother-in-law, James Johnson.The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, June 25, at El Bethel Baptist Church. The funeral will be held in the church at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Justin Cunningham and the Rev. Ron Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Park.The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Carolina Caring, Dr. Keith Smith, the Rev. Justin Cunningham, the El Bethel Baptist Church family, and Steve and Tisha Fisher for all their love and support. Also, special thanks to Renee Powell, Roberta Malone and Patsy Denton.sossoman funeral home