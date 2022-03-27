Oren Moore Frye Jr.March 14, 1941 - March 25, 2022Oren Moore Frye Jr., 81, of Drexel, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022. Born in Burke County, March 14, 1941, he was the son of the late Oren Moore Frye Sr. and Dorothy Elbridge Watts Frye. Oren was a member of Drexel First Baptist Church, where he served on numerous committees and sang in the choir. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Mr. Frye was a 1959 graduate of Drexel High School. He then graduated from Appalachian State University and taught for over 20 years at Chesterfield Elementary School. Oren built an airplane which he loved to fly. He was an avid deer hunter and loved to fish with his best friend, Gene Page. He also loved going to Canada to fish with Jerry Self.Oren is survived by his wife of 54 years, Christine Ross Frye; daughter, Jennifer Frye (Patrick); grandchildren, Christina and Louis Skelly; sisters-in-law, Christine G. Frye and Patricia Frye; and a number of nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Oren was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and David Frye.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, at Drexel First Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., in the church, with the Rev. Michael Duncan officiating. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy.Memorial contributions may be made to the Drexel First Baptist Church Music Department, P.O. Box 308, Drexel, NC 28619.Sossoman Funeral Home