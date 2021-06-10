Pastor Rev. Gene Lee "Papaw" McPetersSeptember 26, 1940 - June 8, 2021Pastor Rev. Gene Lee "Papaw" McPeters, 80, entered the gates of Heaven with a shout, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 surrounded by his family and his precious wife, Mary Faye.Gene was born on September 26, 1940 in Yancey County to the late Delzie McPeters and Ellen Hudgins McPeters.He was a man of many trades, but his greatest work was his greatest love, as he pastored the church for almost 40 years. There are more words than there is time and more stories than paper to begin to describe the man Gene was. He will always be known as the greatest man there ever was to his family and friends, and was dedicated to loving and providing for his family. He was the most unselfish, kind, gentle, humble, caring and loving man. He spent many a day and night, with many tears and prayers for the Kingdom. He was a friend to all and an inspiration to many. Gene had a way of making everything "Ok," and would make you feel like you were the most special person in the world. He was truly an honorable man and lived his life as he preached. His hands were always ready to reach out to anyone, his heart always had room for everyone, and his shoulders carried the weight for so many. Gene truly has left a beautiful legacy to pass on and for those who loved him to share for years to come.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Bernice McPeters, and an infant daughter, Sandra Faye McPeters.Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Faye; his four children, Donald McPeters and wife, Janet, Debbie Abee and husband, George, Brian McPeters and wife, Stephanie, and Crystal Burnette and husband, Mike. Some of his greatest joys were his grandchildren, Cassandra Honeycutt, Lendlee McPeters, Josh Abee, Timothy McPeters, Zachary Roberts, Jason McPeters, Derrick Abee, Elizabeth Walker, Jacob Walker and Jason McClintock; and his great-grandchildren, Danielle McPeters, Destiny McPeters, Alaina Roberts, Abigail McPeters, Makayla McPeters, Isabelle Abee, Emma Honeycutt, Curtis Honeycutt, Crystain Honeycutt, Hunter Abee, Trenton Abee, Colton Abee, and Lynn Abee. Also surviving are a sister, Reba Jacobs of Hendersonville; and a brother Leonard McPeters of Midland , Texas.The family will receive friends Sunday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Cornerstone Independent Baptist Church, 4987 Cornerstone Lane in Connelly Springs off Warlick Chapel Rd., with funeral service to follow in the sanctuary at 1 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Ernie Cable, the Rev. Paul Grindstaff and the Rev. Otis Hudgins. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.If Pops could leave a final word, it wouldn't be goodbye, or don't forget me or who I was, but remember who's I was, that Heaven is real and that you need to give your heart to him so we can stroll over Heaven together someday.Memorials may be sent to Cornerstone Independent Baptist Church, c/o Mary Faye McPeters, 5297 Burkemont Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.