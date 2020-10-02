Patricia Ann WhetstineMarch 4, 1943 - September 23, 2020Patricia Ann Whetstine, 77, of Drexel, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at her home.Patricia was born March 4, 1943, in Washington, D.C., to the late Stanley Smith Patton and Ada Virginia Mountjoy Paton.She worked as a nursing assistant at the Western Carolina Center.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Whetstine; and brother, Stanley Patton.Survivors include her daughters, Tina Smallman and Lori Lewallan; son, Richard Alan Roth; granddaughters, Jessica McMahon, Tori McMahon, Tera Poarch, and Stephanie Poarch; and great-grandchildren, Luke, Natalie, Riley, Chase, Tristan, Kellan, Haven, Kaedyn, Alex, and Leah.Always our beloved Granny, until we meet again.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Michael Kenner officiating.