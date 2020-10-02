Menu
Patricia Ann Whetstine
1943 - 2020
BORN
March 14, 1943
DIED
September 23, 2020
Patricia Ann Whetstine

March 4, 1943 - September 23, 2020

Patricia Ann Whetstine, 77, of Drexel, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at her home.

Patricia was born March 4, 1943, in Washington, D.C., to the late Stanley Smith Patton and Ada Virginia Mountjoy Paton.

She worked as a nursing assistant at the Western Carolina Center.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Whetstine; and brother, Stanley Patton.

Survivors include her daughters, Tina Smallman and Lori Lewallan; son, Richard Alan Roth; granddaughters, Jessica McMahon, Tori McMahon, Tera Poarch, and Stephanie Poarch; and great-grandchildren, Luke, Natalie, Riley, Chase, Tristan, Kellan, Haven, Kaedyn, Alex, and Leah.

Always our beloved Granny, until we meet again.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Michael Kenner officiating.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Service
2:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
I love you granny. Life will never be the same
Tera
October 1, 2020
HAZEL WILLIAMS
September 30, 2020