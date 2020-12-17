Patricia Ann GuptonOctober 16, 1940 - December 15, 2020Patricia Ann Gupton, 80, of Valdese, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Born Oct. 16, 1940, in Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Needham Wyatt Beddingfield and Valeria Dora Ann Green Beddingfield.Mrs. Gupton was a member of Drexel First Baptist Church, where she was active in the adult and senior choirs. She also worked with the small children in Sunday school.Mrs. Gupton is survived by her husband, Donald Gupton Sr.; children, Angie Harmon (Wesley) and Cliff Gupton (Lisa); grandchildren, Alisha Studdard, Tanner Younce, Hanah Gupton, Carrie Harmon, Jeremiah Gupton, and Addie Harmon; brother, Curtis Beddingfield (Jenny); and a number of nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, at Drexel First Baptist Church with the Reva. Michael Duncan and Johnson Gupton officiating. Entombment will follow at Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum.Memorial contributions may be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering at Drexel First Baptist Church.Sossoman Funeral Home