Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Ann Gupton
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Patricia Ann Gupton

October 16, 1940 - December 15, 2020

Patricia Ann Gupton, 80, of Valdese, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Born Oct. 16, 1940, in Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Needham Wyatt Beddingfield and Valeria Dora Ann Green Beddingfield.

Mrs. Gupton was a member of Drexel First Baptist Church, where she was active in the adult and senior choirs. She also worked with the small children in Sunday school.

Mrs. Gupton is survived by her husband, Donald Gupton Sr.; children, Angie Harmon (Wesley) and Cliff Gupton (Lisa); grandchildren, Alisha Studdard, Tanner Younce, Hanah Gupton, Carrie Harmon, Jeremiah Gupton, and Addie Harmon; brother, Curtis Beddingfield (Jenny); and a number of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, at Drexel First Baptist Church with the Reva. Michael Duncan and Johnson Gupton officiating. Entombment will follow at Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering at Drexel First Baptist Church.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Drexel First Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Donald and family. She was always so cheerful and we have good memories of her at all our family get togethers. Great picture.
Sammie & Vernell White
December 20, 2020
Donald I am so sorry for your loss. I know it´s been a while since we last saw you. I am Roy Phillips widow. Joe phillips
Bennie Joe Phillips
December 18, 2020
Edward Mildon
December 17, 2020
Angie and family..our prayers and love are sent your way. What a beautiful smiling picture..that tells it all. A life lived for Christ..God bless you all.
Gail Hornack
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results