Patricia Ann Lytle Shade McClain
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Patricia Ann Lytle Shade McClain

February 28, 1946 - October 5, 2021

Patricia Ann Lytle Shade McClain was called home to rest in the arms of Jesus Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Born in Burke County, Feb. 28, 1946, she was the third child of Juanita Garrison Lytle and the late Norman Lytle Sr.

"Ann," as she was called by her family, was very supportive of her family and friends. She was protective of her siblings, children, and grandchildren. She also was a supporter of sports for her children and grandchildren. She attended Olive Hill High School. She held various jobs thru out her life span, including Hanes of Morganton. She was reborn some years ago and said she knew she was going to Heaven. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. Ann loved to attend gospel singing and loved traveling with the gospel choir from her church, Chambers Chapel Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Lemuel Levon Shade (Chanette), Warren Shade, and Sean Kevin Shade (Sara); six grandchildren, Porscha Shade, Brianna Shade, Taylor Shade, Chavon Shade, Troi Shade, and Jordan Shade; siblings, Elizabetheen Lytle of Chicago, Ill., Norman Lytle Jr. of Winston-Salem, Bernard Lytle (Ann) of Skokie, Ill., Vera Lytle Bryant (Arney) of Morganton, Wanda Lytle Ramseur of Greensboro, and Connie Lytle of Morganton; two aunts, Esther Lytle and Fannie Garrison; uncle, Lewis Rutherford; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Ann was preceded in death by husbands, Troy Lee Shade and James Arthur McClain; father, Norman Lytle Sr.; and brother, Sherrill Allen Lytle.

The funeral arrangements will be held Sunday, Oct. 10, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:55 p.m., and the funeral will follow at 3 p.m.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amorem Hospice and UNC Health of Morganton for their special care.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Oct
10
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
My deepest sympathies to the family. I'm sure she will be so missed by the family. Love Stephanie
Stephanie Colbert
October 19, 2021
Ann was my very best friend and my cousin for seventy some years. I played the piano in the school play and Ann would dance. We were two peas in a pod. We talked everyday and I will truly miss her. We had some greats times together. Though it is difficult to be separated from someone you loved and care deeply for as your bestie. Hold to the belief that one day we will be together again and our circle will be complete. We will play and dance again. I love you and will miss you till then rest well best friend.
Loma T. Hayden
October 10, 2021
To my family, especially my mother, and my nephews Lemuel, Warren and Sean, my heart goes out to you today and is very heavy today, although I could not be with you I am there in spirit. I will miss Ann but I know she if in a better place in the arms of God and welcomed by our family that is there. I love you all Elizabetheen Lytle
Elizabetheen Lytle
Family
October 10, 2021
Rest in eternal peace!!
Julia Harshaw Gunn Harris
School
October 9, 2021
To The Family Of Ann Lytle Shade McClain My thoughts and prayers are with you. Please accept my deepest sympathies during this time. May GOD bless and keep you all safe.
Mary O'Neil Smith
Friend
October 8, 2021
Vee, Wanda, Connie: So sorry for the loss of your sister. You know where she is - resting in the Father's arms. Prayers for comfort at this time. Love you ladies!
Debra Fleming
October 8, 2021
