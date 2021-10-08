Patricia Ann Lytle Shade McClainFebruary 28, 1946 - October 5, 2021Patricia Ann Lytle Shade McClain was called home to rest in the arms of Jesus Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, after a period of declining health.Born in Burke County, Feb. 28, 1946, she was the third child of Juanita Garrison Lytle and the late Norman Lytle Sr."Ann," as she was called by her family, was very supportive of her family and friends. She was protective of her siblings, children, and grandchildren. She also was a supporter of sports for her children and grandchildren. She attended Olive Hill High School. She held various jobs thru out her life span, including Hanes of Morganton. She was reborn some years ago and said she knew she was going to Heaven. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. Ann loved to attend gospel singing and loved traveling with the gospel choir from her church, Chambers Chapel Baptist Church.Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Lemuel Levon Shade (Chanette), Warren Shade, and Sean Kevin Shade (Sara); six grandchildren, Porscha Shade, Brianna Shade, Taylor Shade, Chavon Shade, Troi Shade, and Jordan Shade; siblings, Elizabetheen Lytle of Chicago, Ill., Norman Lytle Jr. of Winston-Salem, Bernard Lytle (Ann) of Skokie, Ill., Vera Lytle Bryant (Arney) of Morganton, Wanda Lytle Ramseur of Greensboro, and Connie Lytle of Morganton; two aunts, Esther Lytle and Fannie Garrison; uncle, Lewis Rutherford; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Ann was preceded in death by husbands, Troy Lee Shade and James Arthur McClain; father, Norman Lytle Sr.; and brother, Sherrill Allen Lytle.The funeral arrangements will be held Sunday, Oct. 10, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:55 p.m., and the funeral will follow at 3 p.m.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amorem Hospice and UNC Health of Morganton for their special care.Sossoman Funeral Home