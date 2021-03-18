Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Smith Rorie
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Patricia Smith Rorie

June 28, 1934 - March 11, 2021

Patricia Smith Rorie, 86, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Born on June 28, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Mossie and Eugene Smith Sr.

Patricia was an avid Duke Basketball fan and an Iron Duke. She enjoyed sewing and making quilts. Patricia loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. She volunteered at St. Matthews with the Diaper Ministry for Burke County. She was a former member of Polkville Baptist. Patricia enjoyed serving others.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Page (Norm); son, Craig D. Rorie (Sharon); grandchildren, Thomas A. Page, Ryan P. Page, Melissa N. Taylor, Matthew B. Rorie, Katherine R. Munas, Tia M. Page, and Michael T. Page; stepgrandchildren, Rachel Dalessandro, Paul Bracken Jr., Sarah Tuck, and Rebecca Donohue; and great-grandchildren, Cadence, Ethan, Lennon, Eberley, Rorie, Isabella, Marleigh, Joseph, Delilah, Harper, Nolan, Elizabeth.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her son, Tommy R. Rorie Jr.; and brother, Eugene M. Smith Jr.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.