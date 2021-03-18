Patricia Smith RorieJune 28, 1934 - March 11, 2021Patricia Smith Rorie, 86, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021.Born on June 28, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Mossie and Eugene Smith Sr.Patricia was an avid Duke Basketball fan and an Iron Duke. She enjoyed sewing and making quilts. Patricia loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. She volunteered at St. Matthews with the Diaper Ministry for Burke County. She was a former member of Polkville Baptist. Patricia enjoyed serving others.Patricia is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Page (Norm); son, Craig D. Rorie (Sharon); grandchildren, Thomas A. Page, Ryan P. Page, Melissa N. Taylor, Matthew B. Rorie, Katherine R. Munas, Tia M. Page, and Michael T. Page; stepgrandchildren, Rachel Dalessandro, Paul Bracken Jr., Sarah Tuck, and Rebecca Donohue; and great-grandchildren, Cadence, Ethan, Lennon, Eberley, Rorie, Isabella, Marleigh, Joseph, Delilah, Harper, Nolan, Elizabeth.In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her son, Tommy R. Rorie Jr.; and brother, Eugene M. Smith Jr.A graveside service will be held at a later date.Sossoman Funeral Home