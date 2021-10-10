Menu
Paul Tyrone "Tron" Johnson
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Paul Tyrone "Tron" Johnson

September 19, 1967 - October 5, 2021

Paul Tyrone "Tron" Johnson, 54, of Morganton, went to his Heavenly home to be with his mom, whom he missed dearly, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

He was born Sept. 19, 1967, in Burke County, to the late Paul Willard Johnson and Patsy Williams Johnson. He was a lifelong member of Burkemont Baptist Church. Tron was an employee of Case Farms with 34 plus years of service. He was a fixture at Sain's Barber Shop. He never met a stranger and loved everyone he met. Tron was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the UNC Tarheels. One of his favorite pastimes was going out and eating at restaurants, especially with friends who took him out.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest and Louise Williams and Garland and Zena Johnson.

Tron is survived by his aunts, Lynda Norville (Doug), who became his earth parents after the passing of his mother, Naomi Johnson Sigmon, and Mary Ellen Drury; sisters, Pattie Hollinger (J.C.), Lorrie Meade (Rick); nephew, Kane Hollinger; cousin, Wendy Bradshaw (David); uncle, David Williams (Lorraine); friend, Momma Maggie Buchanan; and many other cousins who are left to cherish his memory.

Tron will lie-in-state from 12:30 to 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 11, at Burkemont Baptist Church. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., in the church, with Dr. Eddy Bunton, Dr. Darren Browning and Tommy Sain officiating. Burial in the church cemetery will follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burkemont Baptist Church, 4668 Burkemont Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.

The family would like to thank the staff on 5th floor and ICU North at UNC Health-Blue Ridge for their special care, love and dedication while he was there.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Lying in State
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Burkemont Baptist Church
4668 Burkemont Rd., Morganton, NC
Oct
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Burkemont Baptist Church
4668 Burkemont Rd., Morganton, NC
