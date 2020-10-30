Paul Winford PowellMarch 7, 1930 - October 27, 2020Paul Winford Powell, 90, of Glen Alpine, passed away Oct. 27, 2020, at Burke Hospice House.Born March 7, 1930, in Burke County, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Stutgart, Germany. He was a life-long resident of Glen Alpine, where he was a true community servant. He was a charter member of the Glen Alpine Ruritan Club, where he held numerous offices, and was recognized for 57 years of perfect attendance. He served on the Burke County Fair Board for many years. He served as a volunteer firefighter for Glen Alpine for 28 years and retired as Chief in 1985. A member of Glen Alpine United Methodist Church, he served as usher and trustee and along with his best friend, George Allen, kept the church grounds maintained. He retired from Shadowline after 42 years of service. He was an avid sports fan, loved to garden, loved gospel music, loved his family and loved God. He had numerous unique and funny sayings that his family will always cherish. His passing leaves a huge void and he will be greatly missed. He was loved beyond measure.He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Ruby Nell Scott Powell; mother, Ruth Powell Cook; and brother, Wayne Cook.Left to carry on his legacy are his daughter, Paula Powell Crump and husband, Doug, of Morganton; son, Alan Scott Powell of Morganton; granddaughter, Hollee Hord of Dublin, Ireland; grandson, Darren Hord of Lithia Springs, Ga.; sister, Elaine Buchanan of Morganton; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, all that he loved dearly.A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, at Glen Alpine Cemetery at 2 p.m. The Revs. David Duncan and Barbara Mayo will officiate.Memorials may be made to Southmountain Children's Home, Hospice of Burke County or Glen Alpine United Methodist Church.The family would like to thank the staff at The Berkeley for their loving care and also the staff at Burke Hospice for their amazing care and compassion.Sossoman Funeral Home