Pearl Eliose Winkler Ingram
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kirksey Funeral Home
406 Lenoir Road
Morganton, NC
Pearl Eliose Winkler Ingram

May 21, 1930 - September 7, 2021

Pearl Eloise Winkler Ingram, 91, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at her residence.

Pearl was born the daughter of the late John Winkler and Mary Mayberry Winkler May 21, 1930, in Avery County.

Pearl was a spiritual person. She was a retired furniture worker who enjoyed gardening, canning and making Sunday breakfast for her family. Pearl was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed.

Along with her parents, Pearl was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Hayden Ingram; a daughter, Linda Clark; four sisters; and one brother.

Those left behind to cherish Pearl's memory include four sons, Kenneth Ingram (Susan), Larry Ingram, Roger Ingram (Brenda) and David Ingram (Susan), all of Morganton; daughter, Marcella Cook (Larry) of Connelly Springs; sister, Roberta Boone of Hickory; 14 grandchildren; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Pearl's life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, in the Chapel of Kirksey Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jimmie "J.R." Richards officiating. Interment will follow at Burke Memorial Parke. The family will receive friends at the funeral Home, one hour prior to the service.

Kirksey Funeral Home

www.kirkseyfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Kirksey Funeral Home
406 Lenoir Road, Morganton, NC
Sep
10
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Kirksey Funeral Home
406 Lenoir Road, Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Kirksey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Aunt Pearl is such a beautiful lady. You will be missed. Rest In Peace you deserve it.
Judy Oyer
Family
September 9, 2021
Such a sad loss of a wonderful person Aunt Pearl. We pray the strength of her loving family will see them through this time of grief. So sorry!
Allen T & Victoria J
Family
September 9, 2021
I sure will miss my sweet loving Aunt Pearl. I know her loving family will as well. May God bless them through this time of sorrow. So very sad.
Barbara Trivett
September 9, 2021
