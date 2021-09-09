Pearl Eliose Winkler IngramMay 21, 1930 - September 7, 2021Pearl Eloise Winkler Ingram, 91, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at her residence.Pearl was born the daughter of the late John Winkler and Mary Mayberry Winkler May 21, 1930, in Avery County.Pearl was a spiritual person. She was a retired furniture worker who enjoyed gardening, canning and making Sunday breakfast for her family. Pearl was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed.Along with her parents, Pearl was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Hayden Ingram; a daughter, Linda Clark; four sisters; and one brother.Those left behind to cherish Pearl's memory include four sons, Kenneth Ingram (Susan), Larry Ingram, Roger Ingram (Brenda) and David Ingram (Susan), all of Morganton; daughter, Marcella Cook (Larry) of Connelly Springs; sister, Roberta Boone of Hickory; 14 grandchildren; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.A celebration of Pearl's life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, in the Chapel of Kirksey Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jimmie "J.R." Richards officiating. Interment will follow at Burke Memorial Parke. The family will receive friends at the funeral Home, one hour prior to the service.Kirksey Funeral Home