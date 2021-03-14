Menu
Phillip Anthony Baker
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Phillip Anthony Baker

May 15, 1949 - March 11, 2021

Phillip Anthony Baker, 71, of Morganton, died Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Born in Burke County, May 15, 1949, he was the son of the late Chasteen Baker and Alton Berry Baker. Phillip was a lifetime fisherman who also enjoyed billiards and deer hunting. He never met a stranger.

Mr. Baker is survived by his wife, Wanda Jean Houser Baker; stepson, Darrell Hildebrand Jr. (Christine); five stepgrandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; and his canine companions, Ginger and Sassy.

In addition to his parents, Phillip was preceded in death by a brother, Barron; an infant brother; and a stepson, Daniel Hildebrand.

The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Monday, March 15 at Sossoman Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with Bishop John Smiley officiating.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Prayers for healing and strength for the family. Rabbit and I fished beside each other a lot. He was a great friend and fellow carper. He will be missed. Tight lines n big bucks. Doc
Doc
March 16, 2021
Troy and Melanie Honeycutt
March 15, 2021
Wanda, please know we are praying for you and the family. Gary and I and the FAM Young at Heart love you deeply!
Gary and Jani Carswell
March 15, 2021
My deepest sympathies for the loss of Phillip. I am his first cousin (my mom, Grace, was one of his father's 5 sisters). I had not seen Phillip in about 55-60 years as I lived most of my life in Tucson, but I often thought of him and his mom and dad. Kindest regards to all the Baker family, Brantley
Brantley Sudderth
March 14, 2021
