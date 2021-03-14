Phillip Anthony BakerMay 15, 1949 - March 11, 2021Phillip Anthony Baker, 71, of Morganton, died Thursday, March 11, 2021.Born in Burke County, May 15, 1949, he was the son of the late Chasteen Baker and Alton Berry Baker. Phillip was a lifetime fisherman who also enjoyed billiards and deer hunting. He never met a stranger.Mr. Baker is survived by his wife, Wanda Jean Houser Baker; stepson, Darrell Hildebrand Jr. (Christine); five stepgrandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; and his canine companions, Ginger and Sassy.In addition to his parents, Phillip was preceded in death by a brother, Barron; an infant brother; and a stepson, Daniel Hildebrand.The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Monday, March 15 at Sossoman Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with Bishop John Smiley officiating.Sossoman Funeral Home