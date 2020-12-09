Menu
Phillip Gibbs
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Phillip Gibbs

June 23, 1957 - December 6, 2020

Phillip Gibbs, 63, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Grace Hospital. He was born June 23, 1957, in Michigan, to the late Edgar Gibbs and Margaret Fox Gibbs. He was raised in the Baptist faith. Phillip was a veteran of the U.S. Navy stationed aboard the USS Inchon. He retired from Foothills Correctional Institute with 20+ years of service. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Phillip is survived by his wife of 39 years, Wanda St. John Gibbs; children, Travis Gibbs and Krystal Gibbs Houk (Benjamin); grandchildren, Chase Gibbs and Skarlett Houk; and many cousins.

Phillip will lie-in-state from 12 to 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, at Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., in the funeral home. Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 11, at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain. The family asks that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone please wear a mask.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Dec
10
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Dec
11
Burial
10:00a.m.
Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. You are in our hearts and prayers
Bob & Barbara T.
December 10, 2020
Wanda, Krystal, Travis and Ben, We are so very sorry for the loss of your husband and father. Phillip was a wonderful man and loved his family dearly. I hope you find comfort in knowing he will always be with you for you carry him in your heart. Until you can all be together again we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. Love you all!
Gary & Shelly Pritchard
December 9, 2020
Wanda, I´m so sorry for your loss. Prayers sent for you and your family.
Todd Huffman
December 9, 2020
