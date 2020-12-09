Phillip GibbsJune 23, 1957 - December 6, 2020Phillip Gibbs, 63, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Grace Hospital. He was born June 23, 1957, in Michigan, to the late Edgar Gibbs and Margaret Fox Gibbs. He was raised in the Baptist faith. Phillip was a veteran of the U.S. Navy stationed aboard the USS Inchon. He retired from Foothills Correctional Institute with 20+ years of service. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.Phillip is survived by his wife of 39 years, Wanda St. John Gibbs; children, Travis Gibbs and Krystal Gibbs Houk (Benjamin); grandchildren, Chase Gibbs and Skarlett Houk; and many cousins.Phillip will lie-in-state from 12 to 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, at Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., in the funeral home. Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 11, at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain. The family asks that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone please wear a mask.Sossoman Funeral Home