Pinkney O. "P.O." Wilson Jr.
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Pinkney O. "P.O." Wilson Jr.

March 2, 1937 - June 2, 2021

Pinkney O. "P.O." Wilson Jr., 84, of Valdese, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the N.C. State Veterans Home in Black Mountain, following a period of declining health.

Mr. Wilson was born March 2, 1937, in Burke County, to the late Pinkney O. Wilson Sr. and Madeline Gant Wilson. He served in the U.S. Navy from June 1955 to June 1959. In 1959, he attended Lenoir-Rhyne College and graduated in June 1962, with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, and was vice-president of sales with Valdese Manufacturing Company. He was a member of American Legion Post 234, and a member of the Honor Guard with over 500 hours of service. He was also a proud member of the N.C. Knobbies motorcycle club. At Danny Wilson's service April 23, 2021, Marla McRary told Betty and Cyndie that P.O. was the heart of the Knobbies and Danny was the soul. P.O. missed his Sunday morning breakfasts with them. He served as president of the Valdese Lions Club, president of the D.P.M.A. (data processing managers association) and was president of the board of directors at Mimosa Hills Golf Club from 1999 to 2000. He was of the Methodist faith but his spiritual needs for the past four years were met by Jack Taylor, Chaplain at the N.C. State Veterans Home in Black Mountain.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Patty McBride for the visits to P.O., Thursdays, from the therapy dog, Mac.

Survivors include two daughters, Cyndie W. Kamal and husband, Azzam, of Valdese and Leslie W. Martin and husband, Kevin, of Asheville; sister, Jewell Wilson Robinson of Valdese; former wife and mother of his children, Betty Gaye Garrou Wilson of Valdese; three grandchildren, A.J. Kamal and wife, Tori Naylor-Kamal, Madeline Kamal and husband, Brett Buddin, and Ramzi Kamal and girlfriend, Kira Eckard; sister-in-law, Gwen Thompson; nieces, Donna Annas, Priscilla Ashburn, and Lori Buff; nephews, Tim Robinson and Mark Buff.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, with Chaplain Jack Taylor officiating. Inurnment will follow in Waldensian Presbyterian Church Cemetery with military honors by the Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard and the N.C. National Guard. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Mountain Children's Home, 7330 Myrtle Dr., Nebo, NC 28761.

www.hertiagefuneralservices.com


Published by The News Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Jun
8
Service
2:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
P. O. was one of our wonderful Wilson cousins -- and there were a bunch of us! I remember well all of those special family reunions when we would gather and eat delicious food and play together. P. O. was a few years older than me, but I always looked up to him as a handsome, well-mannered, and patriotic young man. As we continued our reunions as older adults, P. O. would arrive on his motorcycle and make us all jealous at how young he looked.

We will all miss his cheerful spirit. His family can be very proud of him and what he meant to all those whose lives he touched.

I am so sorry that I could not make the memorial service, but I will be there in spirit with all of you.

Cousin Judy
Judy Ramsey Roberts
Family
June 8, 2021
I considered PO my friend as well as my supervisor during the time we worked together at Shadowline in Morganton in the DP department. So sad to hear of his passing. Condolences to his family.
Jim Hawn
Work
June 7, 2021
Love, MAC
June 6, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. May you have many happy memories to carry you through this time of sad ess. Prayers.
Vanda Brock
Other
June 6, 2021
I will truly miss that smile & happy attitude. He was a great guy, faithful Knobbie, and a good friend. Praying for God's peace & comfort for the family.
Chris Jernigan
Friend
June 4, 2021
Sending prayers of comfort to the family. My mom, Dorothy Berry worked for him for years. Rest well P O. Wilson.
Meta Fletcher Fletcher
Friend
June 3, 2021
