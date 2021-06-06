Pinkney O. "P.O." Wilson Jr.March 2, 1937 - June 2, 2021Pinkney O. "P.O." Wilson Jr., 84, of Valdese, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the N.C. State Veterans Home in Black Mountain, following a period of declining health.Mr. Wilson was born March 2, 1937, in Burke County, to the late Pinkney O. Wilson Sr. and Madeline Gant Wilson. He served in the U.S. Navy from June 1955 to June 1959. In 1959, he attended Lenoir-Rhyne College and graduated in June 1962, with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, and was vice-president of sales with Valdese Manufacturing Company. He was a member of American Legion Post 234, and a member of the Honor Guard with over 500 hours of service. He was also a proud member of the N.C. Knobbies motorcycle club. At Danny Wilson's service April 23, 2021, Marla McRary told Betty and Cyndie that P.O. was the heart of the Knobbies and Danny was the soul. P.O. missed his Sunday morning breakfasts with them. He served as president of the Valdese Lions Club, president of the D.P.M.A. (data processing managers association) and was president of the board of directors at Mimosa Hills Golf Club from 1999 to 2000. He was of the Methodist faith but his spiritual needs for the past four years were met by Jack Taylor, Chaplain at the N.C. State Veterans Home in Black Mountain.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Patty McBride for the visits to P.O., Thursdays, from the therapy dog, Mac.Survivors include two daughters, Cyndie W. Kamal and husband, Azzam, of Valdese and Leslie W. Martin and husband, Kevin, of Asheville; sister, Jewell Wilson Robinson of Valdese; former wife and mother of his children, Betty Gaye Garrou Wilson of Valdese; three grandchildren, A.J. Kamal and wife, Tori Naylor-Kamal, Madeline Kamal and husband, Brett Buddin, and Ramzi Kamal and girlfriend, Kira Eckard; sister-in-law, Gwen Thompson; nieces, Donna Annas, Priscilla Ashburn, and Lori Buff; nephews, Tim Robinson and Mark Buff.A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, with Chaplain Jack Taylor officiating. Inurnment will follow in Waldensian Presbyterian Church Cemetery with military honors by the Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard and the N.C. National Guard. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Mountain Children's Home, 7330 Myrtle Dr., Nebo, NC 28761.