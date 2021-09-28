Presley Michelle MorganOctober 18, 1967 - September 25, 2021Presley Michelle Morgan, 53, of Oak Hill, went to be with her heavenly Father Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.Presley was born Oct. 18, 1967, in McAuthur, W.Va., to the late Forest Dallas Moye and Jo Ann Meador Moye. Presley enjoyed spending time with family and doing crafts. She loved the grandbabies most of all. She was a loving mother, wife, and grandmother. She will truly be missed by her family!In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Lori Ann; and stepsister, Tammy.Those left to cherish her memory are beloved husband, Tommy Morgan of Oak Hill; son, C.D. Morgan and wife, Beth, of Glen Alpine; daughter, Brandy Elise and husband, Adam Moose; two grandchildren, Brody and Lilly Ann and granddaughter, Avery, who will be here soon. She will also be cherished by her stepmom, Judy Moye; and two stepsisters, Kelly and Terri all from Greensboro; and her mother and father-in-law, Charles and Drema Morgan of Valdese, and James Morgan of New York City. All who loved her dearly!A funeral service will be held Thursday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with Pastor Ron Cooper and Pastor Justin Cunningham officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 3 to to 4 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to El Bethel Church, P.O. Box 2518, Morganton, NC 28680.