Presley Michelle Morgan
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Presley Michelle Morgan

October 18, 1967 - September 25, 2021

Presley Michelle Morgan, 53, of Oak Hill, went to be with her heavenly Father Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Presley was born Oct. 18, 1967, in McAuthur, W.Va., to the late Forest Dallas Moye and Jo Ann Meador Moye. Presley enjoyed spending time with family and doing crafts. She loved the grandbabies most of all. She was a loving mother, wife, and grandmother. She will truly be missed by her family!

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Lori Ann; and stepsister, Tammy.

Those left to cherish her memory are beloved husband, Tommy Morgan of Oak Hill; son, C.D. Morgan and wife, Beth, of Glen Alpine; daughter, Brandy Elise and husband, Adam Moose; two grandchildren, Brody and Lilly Ann and granddaughter, Avery, who will be here soon. She will also be cherished by her stepmom, Judy Moye; and two stepsisters, Kelly and Terri all from Greensboro; and her mother and father-in-law, Charles and Drema Morgan of Valdese, and James Morgan of New York City. All who loved her dearly!

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with Pastor Ron Cooper and Pastor Justin Cunningham officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 3 to to 4 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to El Bethel Church, P.O. Box 2518, Morganton, NC 28680.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
Tommy, CD, and Brandi, Just wanted to say how sorry I am in the passing of Presley. She loved all of you very much and talked about you guys every time I seen her. Know that lots of people are lifting you up in prayer and we are here for you guys if you need anything.
Debbie Hensley
Friend
October 4, 2021
May Missy Rest In Peace, she put up fight, Missy was my first Cousin, my Mother was a sister to Missys dad my Uncle Dallas, whom we miss very much, she will be missed by many, she is peace now with her dad, mother, and her sisters, Rest In Peace Missy, ❤
Ella Mann Asbury
Family
September 27, 2021
I am so very sorry to learn of Presley's passing. She was a very loving and kind person who I am certain will be deeply missed. Sending thoughts and prayers from Ohio to the family.
Pamela Hensley
Coworker
September 30, 2021
Tommy, CD and Brandi, so sorry to hear of Presley's passing. You are in my heart and prayers! She was such a sweet person!!
Libby Lane
Coworker
September 30, 2021
Sorry to hear of Presley passing. Your family will be in our thoughts and prayers. My mom lived across the Street from Dallas and Judy in Beckley. We thought this family was was a part of ours, mom spoke of Presley often when she visited Beckley. My family and I have been so sadden by hearing about Presley...during the last month I have had her and the family on our prayer list hoping for a good outcome for her. I guess either way she will be as happy as she was in life with us as she now will be with her wonderful dad Dallas. They will both are and will be missed. Warm hugs to the family.

The Clyburn Family from Beckley WV
Melissa Burgess
Friend
September 29, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Presley was a sweet, caring, and loving person. You all are in our prayers and thoughts. Dad, mom, and myself are here if you need anything. We love you all!
Sandra Morgan
Family
September 28, 2021
Our deepest condolences. We are keeping you all in our prayers. May God wrap his arms around all of you and give you strength and comfort during this difficult time.
Patty Harisis
Family Friend
September 28, 2021
Our hearts are so broken for your loss. Truly have no words Pressly was a wonderful person whole loved you all so much. Prayers that God helps to heal your hearts and find peace. Love and prayers to you all.
Debbie Thompson
Friend
September 28, 2021
Yasmina and Mandi
September 27, 2021
