Preston Riddle DentonDecember 16, 1925 - October 5, 2021Preston Riddle Denton, 95, of Morganton, went home to be with his Lord Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.Born in Burke County, Dec. 16, 1925, he was the son of the Augustus Denton and Estel Lane Denton. Preston was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a member of Mt. Home Baptist Church for 57 years. He was known as the "lawnmower fixer man" and enjoyed tinkering and messing with things, being on a mower, and flying model planes. Preston loved his family and taking care of everyone. He treated all people the same, no matter their relation. He was the man who held the family together.Preston is survived by his wife of 76 years, Beatrice Lena Abernathy Denton; daughter, Sherry Addison (Joel); son, Mark Denton (Judy); grandchildren, Lori Whisnant Covalinski, Steve Denton (Joyce), Aric Whisnant (Debra), Holly Denton, and Adam Denton (Amber); a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mamie Denton; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family that cherished and loved him.In addition to his parents, Preston was preceded in death by a son, Nelson Denton; brother, William Denton; and sisters, Lola Hipps, Irene Denton, Carrie Hicks, MaryJo Black, and Bertha Denton.The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Jerry Gamble officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charles George VA Medical Center or to Mt. Home Baptist Church.Sossoman Funeral Home