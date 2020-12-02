Quteen Dale WhisnantFebruary 13, 1951 - November 30, 2020Quteen Dale Whisnant, 69, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.Born in Burke County, Feb. 13, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Frank Dale and Katherine Carswell Dale. Quteen was a long-time member of Mull's Grove Baptist Church and loved without measure. She owned and operated Quteen Whisnant's Income Tax Service and was very dedicated to her customers.A devoted wife and mother, Quteen is survived by her daughter, Renee Whisnant (Tom); sister, Frances Penley; nephew, Tracy Whisnant (Crissy) and their children, Chesnie and Trey; and an aunt, Mildred Barlow (Charles).In addition to her parents, Quteen was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Whisnant; and brother, Carol Dean Dale.Services for Quteen will be private.Sossoman Funeral Home