R. Daniel Looper



December 3, 1931 - December 21, 2021



R. Daniel Looper, 90, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Grace Ridge Retirement Community, where he and Patricia, his loving wife, have lived for many years.



Dan was born Dec. 3, 1931, to the late Robert Newton Looper and Clara Morgan Looper in Charlotte. He graduated from Central High School, class of 1950. He received a degree in Civil Engineering from North Carolina State University in 1954, and a member of Sigma-Nu Fraternity, after which he was an officer in the U.S. Army. Following his military service, Dan worked for the North Carolina Highway Department, designing many bridges along Interstates 40 and 85. He also designed the 2.8 mile Alligator River Swing Bridge over U.S. Route 64.



As a Consulting Civil Engineer, Dan served as project manager for many firms and was one of the few engineers in the United States who gave final approval to the design plans for the Gateway Arch in St. Louis Missouri. He was invited to give a paper on Waste Water Design before an international group in Geneva, Switzerland. In addition to his work, Dan enjoyed playing golf and bridge. But his first love was the Lord Jesus Christ. Following his retirement as an engineer, Dan became a Local Pastor in The United Methodist Church, serving churches in both Georgia and North Carolina.



Dan loved and enjoyed being with members of his family, which includes his wife, Dr. Patricia Jo "Pat" Looper; two daughters, Joy Looper Bolger (Lt. Genl. Dan), Susan Roberts; four stepsons, Joseph S. Dye (Becky), Patrick V. Dye (Robin), D.W. Dye (Anita), and Michael LeM. Dye (Rosa); and 18 grandchildren, Phillip Bolger (Victoria), Carolyn Bolger, Meghan Ross (Justin), Lauren Baker, Grace Dye Caraway (Kevin), and Alex (Courtney), Joshua, Noah, Andrea, Samuel, Luke (Rebekah), Abigail, Joy, Destiny, Tyman, Charles, and Kimberly Dye; four great- grandchildren, Holden, Everly, Elizabeth, and Mia; and his brother, Robert Lee Looper (Lorelei).



In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Dave Roberts; and grandson, Caleb Andrew Dye.



A memorial service, with The Rev. Burt Williams officiating, will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in the chapel of Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton. A time of fellowship will follow the service.



