Raidel MonzoteApril 1, 1943 - June 12, 2021Raidel Monzote, 78, of Morganton, passed from this life into eternal life Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Grace Hospital. He was in the presence of his loving family.Raidel was born in Cuba, April 1, 1943, to Jose Monzote and Argentina Menendez. He came to the United States in 1961, where he met his loving wife, Maria. They married May 1, 1964, and she became the love of his life. Raidel was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather that loved his family dearly. He enjoyed family gatherings, listening to music, and he loved eating grandmas cooking. Raidel was a retired veteran of the U.S. Army.Raidel was preceded in death by his parents, Jose Monzote and Argentina Menendez; brothers, Ricardo Monzote, Jose Monzote, Sylvio Monzote, and Rafael Martos; daughter, Veronica Monzote; son, Tony Monzote; and grandson, Robbie Tucker.Raidel is survived by his wife, Maria Monzote; daughter, Clara Rogers; two sons, Bo and Yoel Monzote; grandchildren, Damien, Debbie, Steven, Megan, Shana, Stanley, Emma, Samantha, Mikey, JaQuila, Austin, Daejari and Tony Jr.; as well as 17 great-grandchildren.The family of Raidel wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all family and friends as well as Lowe-Neddo Funeral home for the continued love, prayers, and support.