Ralph Howard "Yoyo" Roper
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Ralph Howard "Yoyo" Roper

April 20, 1939 - September 21, 2021

Ralph Howard "Yoyo" Roper, 82, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

Born in Burke County, April 20, 1939, he was the son of the late Robert Wesley Roper and Mary Lou Courtney Roper. Ralph worked a number of years in the furniture industry. He was a superb pool player and could talk for hours about billiards.

Ralph is survived by his sons, Rick Roper (Darlene) and Randy Roper (Ruthie); grandchildren, Steve Roper (Jessica), Zach Roper (Laura), Daniel Andrews, and Thomas Andrews; stepdaughters, Elizabeth Waters (Gary Chester) and Rosalind Miller (John); great-grandchildren, Steven Roper, Abigail Roper, and Leo Roper; and brother, Charles Roper (Tam).

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Rochelle Roper; son, Ralph W. Roper; daughter-in-law, Brenda Price Roper; brother, James R. Roper; and sisters, Pearl Thomas and Ruby Buff.

The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 24, in the Colonial Chapel of Sossoman Funeral Home. The family will greet friends following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to AMOREM.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Sep
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
