Ralph Howard "Yoyo" RoperApril 20, 1939 - September 21, 2021Ralph Howard "Yoyo" Roper, 82, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.Born in Burke County, April 20, 1939, he was the son of the late Robert Wesley Roper and Mary Lou Courtney Roper. Ralph worked a number of years in the furniture industry. He was a superb pool player and could talk for hours about billiards.Ralph is survived by his sons, Rick Roper (Darlene) and Randy Roper (Ruthie); grandchildren, Steve Roper (Jessica), Zach Roper (Laura), Daniel Andrews, and Thomas Andrews; stepdaughters, Elizabeth Waters (Gary Chester) and Rosalind Miller (John); great-grandchildren, Steven Roper, Abigail Roper, and Leo Roper; and brother, Charles Roper (Tam).In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Rochelle Roper; son, Ralph W. Roper; daughter-in-law, Brenda Price Roper; brother, James R. Roper; and sisters, Pearl Thomas and Ruby Buff.The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 24, in the Colonial Chapel of Sossoman Funeral Home. The family will greet friends following the service.Memorial contributions may be made to AMOREM.Sossoman Funeral Home