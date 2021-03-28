Randall Warren Caldwell



April 12, 1957 - March 2, 2021



On Tuesday morning, March 2, 2021, our beloved Randall Warren Caldwell, known as "Buddy," answered the call and departed this life.



He was born in Burke County, April 12, 1957, to the late Samuel Richard Caldwell Sr. and Mamie Corpening Caldwell. Randall was a member at Willow Tree A.M.E. Church. He was an employee of Broughton Hospital, where he worked for over 20 years, until his retirement.



Randall pressed his way with all of his health issues starting from the age five. Randall stood tall and with a smile, never letting his disabilities stop him from anything he wanted to do, never complaining, enduring much of his life with pain. He was the husband to the Rev. Deborah A. Caldwell, local deacon of Willow Tree A.M.E. Church, as they shared together 34 years of marriage.



Along with his father, Samuel Richard Caldwell Sr., Randall was preceded in death his brother, Samuel Richard Caldwell Jr.; and nephew, Colin R. Caldwell.



Those left to cherish his loving memory is his wife, the Rev. Deborah A. Caldwell of the home; daughters, Cherrica Coffey and Angela Cooper (Timothy); grandchildren, Dayche, Kyla, Kameron, Timothy Jr., and Kayanna; great-grandchild, Arianna; mother, Mamie Caldwell; sisters, the Rev. Phyllis Caldwell, pastor of Israel Chapel A.M.E. Church, and Susan Parker (Van Parker); nieces, DeLeah Dorsey and Asia Dorsey; nephews, Bryson Dorsey, Keinn Dorsey and Ryan Caldwell; aunts, uncles, cousins; and other relatives and friends.



Randall fought a good fight, kept the faith and finished the course. We will miss him greatly and the love that he has bestowed on all of us.



Published by The News Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.