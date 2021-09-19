Menu
Randy Lee Smith Sr.
1955 - 2021
Randy Lee Smith Sr.

September 30, 1955 -

September 16, 2021

Randy Lee Smith Sr., 65, is in the presence of God, the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. He fought a courageous battle against cancer, multiple myeloma, and passed into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

Born in Vallejo, Calif., Sept. 30, 1955, he was the son of Carroll Foster Smith and the late Darlene Fessler Smith. In addition to his mother, Randy was preceded in death by his baby brother, Mark Allen Smith.

Randy worked for R & S Vending for 33 years and he retired from Broughton Hospital in 2021, due to cancer. He loved and missed his work family. Randy never met a stranger, was full of energy, and had a compassionate heart. He was a great dad, the best papa ever, and a gentleman. He loved living life, riding his Harley with his biking brothers, wake surfing, carving fresh powder in Colorado, scuba diving, and visiting with his California family. In past years, he was a competitive cyclist, runner, and skeet shooter.

Randy was called "my hero" by his son, "superman" by his wife and loved being called "papa" by Hannah and Grayson. He was loved and will be greatly missed.

In addition to his father, those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 43 years, Debra McDaniel Smith; son, Randy Lee Smith II; grandchildren, Hannah Paisley Smith and Grayson Edward Smith; sister, Carol Smith Avery (Gary); special nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends, and his fur-baby, Bella.

Due to the on-going health crisis and the family's broken hearts, services for Randy will be held at a later date.

Keeping with the family's wishes and since life is short, spend a little time with those you love and donate to a cause close to your heart.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
I am sorry for your loss. My wish for you and your family is that God gives you his peace and love in your time of grief.
James
September 22, 2021
Debra, so sorry to hear about Randy's passing. Such a wonderful & pleasant person to be around. Fred always spoke about the fun times they all had working at R & S Vending. As you know Fred is jumping his own hurdles but I believe that it was meant to be that we ran into you & Randy a few months ago while out picking up Chinese food & you told me Randy's situation & I told you Fred's & just for a couple of minutes the work buddies were able to see & talk to one another even though neither were able to get out of their cars, they still smiled & had some laughs. It was a good day!! It was so good to see you both. Keep your hand in God's hand & have comfort in knowing that all is well with his soul. God bless & keep you all especially in times like this. Praying for you & family. Love, Fred & Doll.
Fred & Merrell Kanipe
Work
September 22, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. I am Howard and Eloise Robinson's daughter. I have very fond memories of Randy and Deb from many years ago at the Morganton Skeet Range. Mom and dad send their condolences as well. Lifting prayers...
Rebecca Robinson-Costner
Friend
September 21, 2021
Condolences to the family. Randy was a super nice guy.
Jackson Cox
Friend
September 19, 2021
I worked with Randy at Broughton. He was a wonderful person. He will always be missed
Rhonda Petersen
September 19, 2021
Love and prayers to the family
Jimmy Rhyne
September 18, 2021
