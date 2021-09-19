Randy Lee Smith Sr.September 30, 1955 -September 16, 2021Randy Lee Smith Sr., 65, is in the presence of God, the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. He fought a courageous battle against cancer, multiple myeloma, and passed into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.Born in Vallejo, Calif., Sept. 30, 1955, he was the son of Carroll Foster Smith and the late Darlene Fessler Smith. In addition to his mother, Randy was preceded in death by his baby brother, Mark Allen Smith.Randy worked for R & S Vending for 33 years and he retired from Broughton Hospital in 2021, due to cancer. He loved and missed his work family. Randy never met a stranger, was full of energy, and had a compassionate heart. He was a great dad, the best papa ever, and a gentleman. He loved living life, riding his Harley with his biking brothers, wake surfing, carving fresh powder in Colorado, scuba diving, and visiting with his California family. In past years, he was a competitive cyclist, runner, and skeet shooter.Randy was called "my hero" by his son, "superman" by his wife and loved being called "papa" by Hannah and Grayson. He was loved and will be greatly missed.In addition to his father, those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 43 years, Debra McDaniel Smith; son, Randy Lee Smith II; grandchildren, Hannah Paisley Smith and Grayson Edward Smith; sister, Carol Smith Avery (Gary); special nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends, and his fur-baby, Bella.Due to the on-going health crisis and the family's broken hearts, services for Randy will be held at a later date.Keeping with the family's wishes and since life is short, spend a little time with those you love and donate to a cause close to your heart.Sossoman Funeral Home